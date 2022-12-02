Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Hermes has made it clear that he and his colleague, Allysyn, are nothing more than friends

In a tweet which has gone viral, the reality star made it clear that he doesn't get any form of romantic benefit from Allysyn

Hermes' statement got people wondering what went wrong with him and Allysyn despite their chemistry in the house

Big Brother Naija star Hermes recently caused quite a stir on social media after he revealed that he is not friends with benefits with Allysyn.

Taking to his Twitter page, the controversial housemate urged people to take note of his announcement as he is just friends with his colleague.

Nigerians react as Hermes says he is just friends with Allysyn

Source: Instagram

Hermes' disclaimer took many by surprise as fans assumed he and Allysyn would come out to become an item after their chemistry in the house.

"I am just friends with allysyn, there are no benefits. Let it be known."

See the tweet below:

Nigerians react to Hermes' statement

@iam_skimo:

"Oga that’s your business."

@MrsSekete:

"Did you guys break up or it's still individualism in the collective?"

@yourwordartist:

"So Hermes made this statement to stop people from staining @AllysynAudu white and she went ahead to block him? Nawa o. Don't you have his phone number anymore?You couldn't clarify and get his on side of the gist? Tor,so much for understanding. They'll both be fine. Hermes did well."

@Aaron_zamani:

"She was too good for you anyways."

@Oluwadeco_:

"Well it was obvious u both were just using each other in d , no loss on both ends, after u approached her d first week and she declined, she came back to u in d 4th week, and u both had a great time together."

