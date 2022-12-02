Rapper Blaqbonez has put his used iPhone 12 Pro up for sale as he urged his fans and followers to place their bids for it

The rapper, who shared different pictures of the phone, however, included some ridiculous benefits that come with the phone

According to Blaqbonez, the phone contains the contacts of fans' favourite celebrities, among others, which stirred reactions

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has put his marketing skills into play as he put up his used iPhone 12 Pro for sale.

Blaqbonez, in a post via his Instagram page, shared the pictures of the phone he wants to sell while including some ridiculous features as he urged his followers to place their bids.

He wrote:

“Blaqbonez Used iphone 12 Pro for sale - 512gb - files (incl unreleased music) - contacts (incl your fave celebs & IG babes) - very clean.”

See his post below:

This comes hours after Blaqbonez paid a boy N500k to stay off the field in his estate.

Celebrities, fans react as Blaqbonez put his iPhone up for sale

Many couldn’t help but laugh about the benefits the rapper listed. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

funnytoheeb:

"Carry am go computer village where you see iPhone this time ritualist."

alex_unusual:

"I’m actually tired of this boy . I’m weak to my bonez."

ceeboiofficial:

"Oyaaa Make I buy amhow much."

official_skiido:

"Normally if not for music na computer village Emake for dey as we speak."

shoddysashas:

"Does it have a comprehensive list of All the hearts you broke in Lekki?"

olawaleadekoya:

"After you dash person 500k finish ....you wan sell phone."

xokalled:

"Remove the numbers and bars let me give you 12k."

iam_decent0:

"Ah no buy anything wey come from igbo boys na abaemeka uno do well oh."

Blaqbonez opens up on how he came about his stage name

Blaqbonez, in a previous report via Legit.ng opened up on how he came about his stage name.

Unlike some of his colleagues who coined theirs themselves, the singer revealed his used to belong to a friend.

Blaqbonez, in a podcast with actor Temisan Emmanuel, said he got the name from a friend when he was still in school. According to the Back In Uni crooner, his friend was not using the name for anything

