Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently opened up about being in a relationship with an Igbo man on social media

Her post however drew questions and mixed reactions from curious fans as they wondered if he was someone else’s husband

The movie star was quick to shut down the claims of being with a married man and her comments went viral online

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, is in a new relationship with an Igbo man and she made this known in a recent social media post.

The mother of two had taken to her official Instagram page to brag about how her new Igbo lover has been taking care of her and it got people talking.

Shortly after the movie star shared her post, some curious fans wanted to know if she was with a married man.

Iyabo Ojo says her new Igbo lover is not a married man. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo however quickly shut down the claims and noted that she will never do such a thing.

Another netizen took to her comment section and wrote:

“Las las na married man”

To that, Iyabo labeled the person a hater and promised to shock them. In her words:

“I go shock you, hater”

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo’s claims of not dating a married man

Read what some social media users had to say about their exchange below:

tberry14:

"The shade ehnnif you don’t get it forget aborrit,lol."

forgekizito:

"I just wish people will start minding their business."

omalishan:

" because nah only married men de street now."

sammy_richie_ika_:

"See the way she responds to them without abusing or cursing them. Level of maturity."

finestefany_1:

"Absolutely no point responding, you owe them nothing."

poshest_hope:

"E reach to ask cos them use people husband swear for una industry "

joelilyofficial:

"Love the way she responded with any form of violence."

queen.veeeev:

"But he is Igbo. When they begin to praise their loved ones in the language that is not theirs. Like when I dated a Yoruba I called him ife mi"

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"I no too trust Nollywood actress ,"

Iyabo Ojo says she has a man in her life

Iyabo Ojo in a conversation with controversial cleric Oba Solomon during an Instagram live session revealed she has a man in her life.

She made this known after Oba Solomon decided to shoot his shots at her during the conversation as he said he would love to make her one of his wives.

To support his claim, the controversial cleric said he dreamt about the actress some time ago when she gave a precious gift.

Source: Legit.ng