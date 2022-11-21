Global site navigation

Davido at 30: “I Dey With U for Life” – Eniola Badmus Shares Fun Moments With Singer, Netizens React
Davido at 30: “I Dey With U for Life” – Eniola Badmus Shares Fun Moments With Singer, Netizens React

by  Olumide Alake
  • Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has joined many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry to pen a message to Davido on his 30th birthday
  • To celebrate the DMW boss, who is also her close friend, Eniola shared a video of her fun moment with the singer
  • Many celebrities, as well as fans, reacted to the video as they continued to pen birthday messages to the singer

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, also known as Badosky, penned a birthday message to Davido as he clocks 30 on Monday, November 21.

Eniola shared a video showing her fun moments with the DMW singer to make it special, which left fans gushing.

Eniola Badmus, Davido, DMW singer, 30th birthday
Eniola pens message to Davido at 30. Credit: @davido @eniolabadmus
Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Eniola wrote:

“Happy birthday to the strongest!!! continue to live long oriade @davido god got you and i dey with you for life. welcome to the 3rd floor.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Eniola Badmus shares fun moment with Davido

See some of the reactions below:

omowunmiajiboye:

"Happy birthday bro❤️❤️ may almighty God grant you all your heart desires."

andreachikachukwu:

"Happy birthday David, blessings always ❤️."

ade_tejuu:

"Tell him we miss him o."

tema_jewelry:

"Happy Birthday OBO, I joined the world to celebrate you, May God but a permanent joy in your face and make you and chioma smile again."

_mormid:

"I miss him more day by day .Happy birthday Champ .I pray You’ll have many reasons to smile again we miss that."

lexyperfection:

"Happy birthday OBO you no go minus at all, we love you."

creamenelegantclothes:

"Such a happy soul❤️ happy birthday OBO, may God restore you and give you beauty for ashes."

all_nah_gods_:

"This one nah fake love… why posted it here.. you for put am for YouTube so you can make some money from it… uhmmm I fear who jo fear you."

Isreal DMW celebrates Davido at 30

Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW, penned a birthday message to his boss as he clocked 30 on Monday, November 21.

Isreal also shared a video of them together with the location reading Ede, Osun state, which is the singer’s hometown.

A clip showed Davido picking his teeth as Isreal and others in the video continually hailed him.

Source: Legit.ng

