Davido at 30: “I Dey With U for Life” – Eniola Badmus Shares Fun Moments With Singer, Netizens React
- Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has joined many of her colleagues in the entertainment industry to pen a message to Davido on his 30th birthday
- To celebrate the DMW boss, who is also her close friend, Eniola shared a video of her fun moment with the singer
- Many celebrities, as well as fans, reacted to the video as they continued to pen birthday messages to the singer
Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, also known as Badosky, penned a birthday message to Davido as he clocks 30 on Monday, November 21.
Eniola shared a video showing her fun moments with the DMW singer to make it special, which left fans gushing.
Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Eniola wrote:
“Happy birthday to the strongest!!! continue to live long oriade @davido god got you and i dey with you for life. welcome to the 3rd floor.”
See the post below:
Netizens react as Eniola Badmus shares fun moment with Davido
See some of the reactions below:
omowunmiajiboye:
"Happy birthday bro❤️❤️ may almighty God grant you all your heart desires."
andreachikachukwu:
"Happy birthday David, blessings always ❤️."
ade_tejuu:
"Tell him we miss him o."
tema_jewelry:
"Happy Birthday OBO, I joined the world to celebrate you, May God but a permanent joy in your face and make you and chioma smile again."
_mormid:
"I miss him more day by day .Happy birthday Champ .I pray You’ll have many reasons to smile again we miss that."
lexyperfection:
"Happy birthday OBO you no go minus at all, we love you."
creamenelegantclothes:
"Such a happy soul❤️ happy birthday OBO, may God restore you and give you beauty for ashes."
all_nah_gods_:
"This one nah fake love… why posted it here.. you for put am for YouTube so you can make some money from it… uhmmm I fear who jo fear you."
Isreal DMW celebrates Davido at 30
Davido’s logistic manager, Isreal DMW, penned a birthday message to his boss as he clocked 30 on Monday, November 21.
Isreal also shared a video of them together with the location reading Ede, Osun state, which is the singer’s hometown.
A clip showed Davido picking his teeth as Isreal and others in the video continually hailed him.
