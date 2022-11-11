The Naija Star Search show is gradually getting to the finals the contestants have been reduced to five

Toms, who got judges emotional and crying during the last episode, could not make it to the finals as she was evicted

One of the judges, Asha Gangali, performed one of his hit songs during the decisive show

The Naija Star Search Afrobeats talent hunt show is gradually winding up as the show's finalists have emerged.

Starting with over 4000 contestants who submitted entries to partake in the show, among which 17 contestants were selected.

The 17 contestants who made it to the show have been reduced to the top five contestants, with 12 having fallen by the wayside.

Naija Star Search: The finalists proved their standing on the show with electrifying performances. Toms was shockingly evicted.

The top five contestants will battle in the final rounds of the Naija Star Search talent show to determine who goes home with the star prize of the maiden edition of the show.

Meet the finalists of Naija Star Search, Toms evicted

It was excitement on the part of Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, Melo, and Greysky as they were named finalists of the talent show. They all proved their standing on the show with their electrifying performances.

Sadly, one of the contestants many had tipped to make it to the finals was Toms, the lady with the melodious voice who got the judges crying after her performance of the late Sound Sultan’s song Motherland, she was not too lucky as she was evicted in the following episode.

Unfortunately for Toms, according to the judges' decision, her song choice couldn’t match the other contestants. Reacting to her eviction, Toms told the show anchor, VJ Adams, that she thought the song came to her two days before performing it and that if she had a second chance, she would change it. She said:

"The song gave me doubts when I first picked it, unfortunately, I still went ahead with it."

How the finalists emerged

To make it to the final rounds of the talent hunt show, contestants were asked to perform their original Afrobeats songs.

It was a decisive stage, and the judges were looking for originality, street credibility and creativity in the contestants; to prove they are talented enough to make it to a global stage after the show.

They were not left unmentored despite working on their own songs composed by them, the judges worked with them and assisted in finetuning their original songs.

The show's highlight was Asha Gangali’s performance of his new single.

