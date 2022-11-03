Toms’ vocals and lyrical dexterity took the Naija Star Search judges and audience on a memory lane that ended in soberness for all

ID Cabasa wore the cloth he wore the last time he saw Sound Sultan before his death to the show

Motherland was recorded and released when Sound Sultan was on Kennis Music label owned by Kenny Ogungbe

Naija Star Search contestant, Toms gave a resonating rendition of late Sound Sultan’s hit song, ‘Motherland' and emotions ran high as tears flowed uncontrollably in the last episode of the show.

Notable for using his music to speak against ills in the country like bad governance, the rate of poverty, corruption, and other societal ills, the legendary Sound Sultan died in 2021 from complications of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in the throat.

Naija Ninja as the late Sound Sultan was popularly called came alive on stage in Toms’ performance as though it was the deceased singer that was performing.

Tom's rendition of Sound Sultan's song makes Kenny Ogungbe cry. Photo: Naija Star Search

Kenny Ogungbe cries

Judge Keke Ogungbe as hard as he tried could not control his emotions as he was removing his glasses from his eyes as he kept wiping tears. To Kennis Music boss was spotted rocking back and forth in his chair so as to keep his emotions in control.

Baba Keke's emotions could be understood as Sound Sultan was on his music label when Motherland was released.

Ogungbe who could barely talk only went on the stage to assess Toms and gave her a warm embrace saying "This is Sound Sultan."

ID Cabasa weeps too, shares his last conversation with Sound Sultan

Music producer ID Cabasa, who is also one of the judges, couldn’t control his emotions too as he also burst into tears on listening to the sonorous voice of Toms performing Sound Sultan's song.

Cabasa who was a close friend of Sound Sultan shared with the audience and contestants his last conversation with the late singer shortly before his death.

He noted that because he was told his late friend's song would be performed on that day, he decided to wear the cloth he wore the last time he saw the Naija Ninja.

Cabasa revealed that he had a conversation with Sound Sultan on the song Motherland when Nigerians started the 'japa' move that is the trend in the country now. Hesaid:

"There was a conversation I had with Sound Sultan on this song. When all this Japa stuff started. Sound Sultan and I were recording a song in a hotel room on the island. He said if he could go back to this song, he would probably change some lines because of what is happening in Nigeria now."

The sober ID Cabasa while assessing Toms' performance noted:

"Toms, you didn’t just bring this song back to life, but you gave it a new meaning intended by Sound Sultan."

And afterwards, a tearful ID Cabasa asked everyone to stand up for a minute's silence in honour of the Jagbajantis crooner.

On the part of the third judge, Asa Gangali, the touching performance of Toms punctured his toughness a wore the look of a torn heart.

Toms' performance didn’t only move the judges and in-house audience but also VJ Adams, the show host, who couldn’t help but feel sombre after the performance.

While Toms got everyone emotional, Sparrowh’s performance couldn’t save him from eviction in the week.

Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music toward preserving Afrobeats. Winners will go home with a whopping sum of N10m in cash prize, a recording contract, and an opportunity to reach the skies.

New edition airs every Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes.

