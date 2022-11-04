Legit.ng recently organised a poll for its readers to determine the BBNaija star that has the most fans

The poll featured names like Tacha, Mercy Eke, Liquorose and Erica as netizens made their choice

Tacha eventually emerged as the winner of the poll as she garnered more than half of the total votes casted

The BBNaija platform is known to be very instrumental in making a team of young Nigerians rise into fame with little or no hassle.

Sometimes, the housemates featured on the show grow so big that their fans are ready to tussle and defend their names on social media.

In the past seven seasons of the show, some BBNaija stars have become household names owing to their many fans who often brag about their fave being the strongest.

Today, Legit.ng took a look at four past housemates to determine which of them had the strongest fan base.

The poll featured names like Erica, Tacha, Liquorose and Mercy Eke as fans made their choice.

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Tacha, emerged as the winner of the poll and gathered more than half of the votes casted. The controversial reality show star had a total of 54.1% of the votes.

Fellow BBNaija Pepper Dem star and the eventual show winner, Mercy Eke, came second. Despite that, she only had a handful of votes totaling 16.7%.

BBN Shine Ya Eye star, Liquorose, came in third with 15.9% while Erica from BBNaija Lockdown season had the least votes with 13.4%.

Internet users react as Tacha emerges as the BBNaija housemate with the most fans

Some Legit.ng followers took to the comment section to react to the poll result. Read what some of them had to say below:

