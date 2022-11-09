BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has finally done her homecoming to Edo state after the reality show

The reality star was treated to a warm welcome by residents as she visited the Oba of Benin and the Esama of Benin

The Esama gifted Phyna a bronze head and the BBNaija star also bragged about the land she had received for farming

BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, no doubt made it clear to anyone who cared to listen that she is an Edo babe, and she recently visited the state capital of Benin for her homecoming.

The reality show star dressed up like royalty in a flowing red dress and layers of expensive coral beads during her homecoming as she visited royal palaces.

Phyna had the audience of the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, and other palace chiefs, as they all welcomed her home.

BBNaija's Phyna storms Benin for her homecoming, meets with Oba, Esama. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In a video later posted online, the reality show winner bragged about being gifted plots of land. According to her, she now has land for farming and people should call her farmer Phyna.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the photo of Phyna with the Oba of Benin below:

Phyna welcomed at the Oba of Benin's palace. Photos: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

See the clip below:

See a video of Phyna dancing at the palace below:

Phyna visits the Esama of Benin

Phyna also paid a visit to the Esama of Benin kingdom, Gabriel Igbinedion. The traditional ruler gifted her an expensive bronze head and it was captured in a video.

According to the Esama, the bronze head is the highest gift that can be given to a person in the Benin kingdom and it is usually given to queens.

See the video below:

See another video from the homecoming below:

Nigerians react to Phyna’s visit to Oba of Benin and Esama of Benin’s palace

The videos from Phyna’s homecoming in Benin went viral and netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

cristenkeria:

"Oba don gift her land ooo."

aba.lizzy.96:

"They gave my baby lands now she can start her farming."

evangel_books:

"Omoooo... Grace. Most times, na to speak things into existence."

officialadesuwa:

"Woooow Phyna said "LANDSSSSSSS DON CHOKE" she went to visit Gabriel Igbinedion the Esama of the ancient Benin kingdom."

adesuwaexclusive:

"The Esama also gifted her plots of lands too, an artifact of bronze running into million of Dollars, the Oba acres of land I was there live❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

finnahbah:

"When grace finds you nothing can stop you,"

aanu4lyf:

"Grace na ya mate…This is just the beginning of greater things."

kate.isoken:

"Aww OMONUWA, Phyna is indeed blessed. See a girl call razz meeting with nobles and royalty."

nnekaopara3:

"This is how it looks like when grace finds you."

mz_velvet:

"Child of grace. That’s freaking expensive. Made of pure bronze."

BBNaija has been my stepping stone to success - Phyna

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up reality star made headlines as she celebrated her 1st month anniversary since emerging as the winner of the season 7 edition of the popular reality show.

Phyna, who was named winner of the reality show on Sunday, October 2, took to her social media timeline to pen a lengthy message to her supporters.

The reality star spoke about the changes she has undergone within the past one month while acknowledging that she is a work in progress.

Source: Legit.ng