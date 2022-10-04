After Phyna emerged as the winner of the BBNaija Level Up season, she had a chat with Ebuka about things that happened on the show

The reality show winner cleared the air on what transpired between her, her former bestie, Amaka and Groovy

Phyna went ahead to explain how Amaka told her to talk to Groovy for her but ended up being with him herself

BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has now spilled the beans on the dynamics between her, Amaka and Groovy.

It is no longer news that Amaka and Phyna fell out after she told her to approach Groovy on her behalf but ended up being with him.

In a new development, Phyna has now spoken on what transpired and how things became what they were.

BBNaija winner Phyna explains what happened with the Amaka and Groovy situation. Photos: @the_real_amaka, @unusualphyna, @groovymono

While having a chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show's host, Phyna admitted that Amaka told her to talk to Groovy, which she did. But she had always liked him from the start and when he asked her out, she agreed, seeing as Amaka already had Giddyfia upstairs.

Phyna said:

“She told me she liked Groovy and I should talk to him, which I did. So we would invite Groovy to the room and gist and I noticed anytime he came, he would sit on my bed and from the beginning of the show when we came, I told Groovy I liked him, Amaka and the whole house was aware. Maybe the way I used to throw bants, they thought it was bants.

"So when he asked me to be his girlfriend I was like ‘okay’ after all he doesn't want Amaka and she had Giddyfia upstairs. So she wanted to keep Giddyfia and keep Groovy downstairs. The whole thing just happened so it was later on I told her and the whole wahala started.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyna’s explanation on Amaka and Groovy situation

Read what some netizens had to say on Phyna’s comment below:

eunicentukokwu:

"She is not loyal to anybody , she is only loyal to di*ck."

merblue2017:

"I like you but I don’t see what will make you lie against another, it was cleared Groovy said you didn’t tell him about Amaka liking him but all the same enjoy your winning."

finnahbah:

"Phyna won 100m and the hotest man this season."

_____vienna:

"Una phyna can lie chaiii groovy don collect her sense nawa oo,amaka and beauty no even send u and ur pink head guymcheww."

defenderofhermes:

"Undeserving winner, tuuueeeeehhhh."

destiny_thato:

"It’s how she is trying to justify herself by saying that Amaka had giddyfia upstairs for me aunty you been nor know that one b4 you agree to talk to groovy for ur frnd. At the slightest green light you were ready to forget abt ur frnds feelings? Hian na who consider you as frnd I blame sha ur tears are welcome dearies I will b waiting."

mikk.eybabafans:

"How many men amaka even want to hold to herself her eyes everywhere."

nnekaopara3:

"Groovy ask me to be his girlfriendhaters how market.Case Closed"

blessing_era:

"But why is she using the fact that Amaka also likes Giddyfia to justified her actions? Omo."

Amaka throws shade at Phyna few hours to BBNaija finale

BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, decided to shake things up a bit just a few hours to the season finale.

The reality star shared a cryptic post on fake friends on her social media pages that led fans to believe that she was referring to her former bestie on the show, Phyna.

On her official pages, Amaka shared stunning photos of herself and accompanied it with a caption on remembering the silence from good friends.

