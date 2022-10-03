The BBNaija Level Up season has finally come to an end and has continued to stir online comments

One of the former housemates, Amaka, took to social media to celebrate her former bestie, Phyna, over her win

Amaka’s simple congratulatory message to Phyna got fans talking online as it raised mixed reactions

BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, put her differences aside to celebrate her former bestie, Phyna, on winning the reality show.

On the night of October 2, 2022, Phyna was named the winner of the show out of the six finalists.

Her win has been trailed by mixed reactions online as most people celebrated her.

Phyna’s former bestie on the show, Amaka, was also not left out, as she took to social media to acknowledge the win.

Taking to her Instagram story, Amaka penned a simple congratulatory note to Phyna and it got fans talking.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as Amaka congratulates Phyna over her win

Amaka’s message to Phyna sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some people accused her of being bitter, others slammed Amaka’s haters for always questioning her every action.

Read what some netizens had to say below:

itsakuagyamfuah:

"She didn't speak wahala. She congratulated that one to trouble. Why are you people trying hard like this. May you be treated same way you treat others on this App. Let these housemates breathe. Entitled fans ."

iamnourish:

"Enemies nor get choice but to celebrate u when u win "

ikaychi_ohaka:

"this kind congratulations Dey like Hbd instead of happy birthday."

kerrygoldbeautyconsult:

"Hmmm is this how to congratulate someone ? This is eye service congratulations "

nanaamaelikplim:

"She won the money nd also won the man u were all beefing her with....they were all rooting for Bryan..."

kidzrkidz:

"Many housemates did not post her win. The game is over. I hope they all set aside their differences and move on!"

faith.classic:

"Who force her"

evargreat__:

" grudgingly ! They must all pay obeisance to Phyna, she is their mother ! Most deserving bbn winner ever ! She gave content from day one to the last minute"

olufunmilayo__:

"This girl is bitter"

bb_cakes_n_sweets_:

"She no get choice na "

deerinnn_:

"By force congratulations "

Amaka throws shade at Phyna few hours to show finale

BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, decided to shake things up a bit just a few hours to the season finale.

The reality star shared a cryptic post on fake friends on her social media pages that led fans believing that she was referring to her former bestie on the show, Phyna.

On her official pages, Amaka shared stunning photos of herself and accompanied it with a caption on remembering the silence from good friends.

