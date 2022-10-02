BBNaija Level Up housemate, Amaka, appears to still nurse a grudge against her friend on the show, Phyna

Just a few hours before the season finale, Amaka appeared to throw shade at Phyna with a cryptic post on her page

The reality show star posted stunning photos of herself and accompanied it with a caption on how the silence of her friends will not be forgotten

BBNaija Level Up star, Amaka, decided to shake things up a bit just a few hours to the season finale.

The reality star shared a cryptic post on fake friends on her social media pages that led fans believing that she was referring to her former bestie on the show, Phyna.

On her official pages, Amaka shared stunning photos of herself and accompanied it with a caption on silence from good friends.

BBNaija Level Up star Amaka throws shade at Phyna on season finale. Photos: @real_amaka_mbah, @unusualphyna

She wrote:

“We will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our good friends.”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Amaka reportedly shades Phyna ahead of season finale

Shortly after Amaka shared a post, it went viral on social media and caused a big buzz online. A number of people were of the opinion that she was addressing Phyna and while some of them bashed her, others found it amusing.

Read some of their comments below:

maria_enkay:

"Rest abeg bitterleaf."

damsel_respy:

"Make Amaka rest in Jesus name."

teecake_brown:

"Silence can be misunderstood sha."

bella.gift.583:

"Who's amaka shading, who bi enemies an who bi friend ami baby "

victoriaenyum:

"Amaka go and sit down you are beefing everyone because of nomination as if you did not nominate anyone."

kimmy_cruz66:

"E pain am groovy don reject her"

meenahz_stitches:

"She doesn’t really need all these."

Groovy and Phyna, Sheggz and Bella, other BBNaija Level Up ships that trended online

The BBNaija Level Up season was not different from past sets when it came to the housemates forming relationships on the show.

Some of these relationships became more than casual and transformed into ‘ships’. Fans of the show have been known to be keen shippers with them actively showing their support online.

Sheggz and Bella, Groovy and Phyna, Doyin and Chizzy were some of the trending ships of the season.

