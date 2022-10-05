Since her emergence as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level-up season, Phyna has been congratulated by millions of Nigerians

Her colleague Amaka whom she considers as a friend has reportedly not reached out to her and Phyna addressed it in an interview

According to the BBNaija winner, she has no idea why Amaka is mad at her, but even at that she should have congratulated her

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner Phyna has made it clear that even though she isn't sure Amaka is her friend, she still sees her as one.

In an interview during one of her media rounds, she added that in the house, they fought and had issues, but they settled.

Phyna says she has nothing against Amaka Photo credit: @the_real_amaka/@unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Phyna continued by saying that she has nothing against Amaka, and she has no idea why she is angry.

She however stressed that regardless of the situation, Amaka should have congratulated her and then let her know that she wronged her.

The BBNaija winner also urged her colleague to come out and point out her wrongdoings instead of lashing out on social media.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Phyna's statement

leoteeeeee:

"I can’t be the only one that didn’t even bother to watch a single episode of this season."

tun_mise_:

"Just remember it’s always Pride before fall."

teelda247:

"Phyna is one type of friend you must avoid at all cost... I can't with her... you screw people over and feel it's OK... wow."

pj_barbershop.ng:

"Congratulations is a sincere gratitude. If she didn’t congratulate you it means she doesn’t have a reason to do that. Is not a must. Petty people and self entitlement na like beans and bread."

wordsbyanisha:

"You don’t need the validation of a “congratulations” from anyone. You’re the winner. Leave it at that. Amaka may have felt the friendship wasn’t genuine from Phyna. Just leave things be and go your own way."

debbiebakuseka:

"People should just leave Amaka, that girl was more sinned against than sinning, she would have been in top 6."

Phyna's parents overjoyed as they check out her new car

Phyna's life, as well as that of her parents has changed forever since she emerged winner of the Level-up season.

The reality star got a new car as part of her prizes and after taking the delivery, her parents got to sit in it.

The overjoyed couple could not contain their joy as they checked out the interior of the expensive ride.

