A football bettor reportedly lost over ₦1.3 billion after Spain were held to a shock 0-0 draw by Cape Verde

The punter had staked $1 million on Spain to win what was expected to be a straightforward World Cup opener

Cape Verde’s debut performance shattered predictions and wiped out countless betting slips worldwide

Spain’s unexpected 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener did not just shake up Group H. It also wiped out a staggering betting slip that has since gone viral across social media.

A football fan reportedly lost the equivalent of ₦1.3 billion after placing a massive wager on Spain to win what many expected to be a routine victory.

A punter has lost a huge bet of over ₦1.3 billion after placing a wager on Spain to defeat Cape Verde. Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

Instead, the European champions were held by debutants Cape Verde in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament so far, BBC Sports reports.

Spain arrived at the World Cup with heavy expectations. Ranked among the favourites and boasting a squad filled with elite talent such as Rodri, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, their opening fixture was widely seen as a comfortable start.

Cape Verde had other plans.

A shock that broke the script

Few gave Cape Verde a chance before kickoff. The small African nation, making their first-ever World Cup appearance, were expected to struggle against one of the strongest teams in world football.

Cape Verde produced one of the biggest World Cup shocks of recent times by holding Spain to a goalless draw. Photo by Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Instead, they delivered a disciplined defensive display that frustrated Spain from start to finish.

Chances came and went for the European champions as Ferran Torres struck the crossbar, while Lamine Yamal tried to inject creativity after coming off the bench. But Cape Verde held firm, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha producing a string of crucial saves to keep the score level.

By full time, the scoreboard read 0-0, and one of the tournament’s biggest surprises had been confirmed.

For Cape Verde, it was a historic point. For Spain, it was a frustrating start. For some bettors, it was devastating.

₦1.3 billion bet goes up in smoke

The biggest fallout from the match emerged off the pitch.

According to reports shared by Polymarket via Yahoo Sports, one bettor had placed $1 million on Spain to win the match outright.

At pre-match odds, the wager was expected to return $1,085,943.48, leaving a modest profit of around $85,943.48, Sport Bible reports.

Instead, the draw turned the entire stake into a total loss.

Converted, the figure amounts to approximately ₦1.37 billion, a sum that places the bet among the most painful single-match losses of the tournament so far.

What made the wager even more striking was the confidence behind it. Spain were widely considered one of the safest picks on the opening day, with many expecting a comfortable win against debutants.

Cape Verde’s resilience ensured otherwise.

Underdogs Cape Verde rewrite the narrative

Beyond the financial shock, the result also reshaped the early tone of the World Cup.

Cape Verde’s performance reinforced the growing belief that no team can be underestimated at this level.

Their compact defensive structure, combined with Vozinha’s standout display in goal, frustrated one of the tournament favourites for 90 minutes.

For Spain, the draw raises immediate questions about efficiency in attack, despite their dominance in possession and chances created.

Cape Verde goalkeeper sets unique record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut.

The 40-year-old recorded seven saves and was named Player of the Match against European champions Spain in Group H.

Source: Legit.ng