BBNaija Level Up winner Phyna said she never expected to emerge winner as she was rooting for her fellow finalist Bryann as the potential winner

Speaking on her relationship with other housemates, including Amaka, Phyna said she was cool with everyone and holds no grudges against anyone

The BBNaija winner disclosed that she has no current plan on how to spend her cash prize as she needed time to relax and rethink

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Phyna has been making headlines since she emerged as the winner for the season 7 edition.

In an interview with Legit.ng after receiving her cash prize of N50 million and car, Phyna spoke about the turnaround in her life, her relationship with Groovy, among others.

Phyna says she is cool with Amaka and other housemates. Credit: @unusualphyna @the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

Phyna never expected to emerge winner

Phyna said she was her real self during her stay in the house and never saw herself emerging winner even till the last minute as she was rooting for Bryann, who emerged 1st runner up.

She said:

“I didn’t see it coming, I was literary doing me, until the last minute, I felt Bryann was going to win, I was like bro you will win give me two million.”

On how she plans to spend her N50 million cash prize

Phyna said she had no plan yet as she needed time to relax because the current excitement was too much for her to think right.

“My head is full, I need to clam down, I need to relax, my head is full.”

On her relationship with Groovy

Phyna, before going into the house, said she was not going there to find love. However, things soon changed after she met her love interest Groovy.

Speaking on the future of her relationship with Groovy, Phyna said:

“We are going to have a conversation about that.”

Her fight with Sheggz, Bella, and other housemates

Phyna said she is cool with every other housemate despite whatever they might have said about her and she didn’t need them to apologise before she forgets about it.

“Because of the space we were, it is expected for us to have issues and collide. I can have issues with you now and in the next five minutes I don forget. I don’t care, let by gone be bygone. I am cool with everyone.”

Her relationship with Amaka

Phyna said she doesn’t hold any grudges against Amaka as she is cool with her, while adding that she would reach out to her when she has the time.

“If there is something bothering her, she should come to me but though when I have time I will ask why she is cold to us, but I hold no grudges against anyone.”

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng