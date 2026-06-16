Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is considering retiring from international football, but has yet to fully decide

Umar has not been part of the squad for more than a year, thus fueling thoughts about leaving the national team

The striker confirmed he has other ambitions for himself outside the national team, which retirement could help

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is considering retiring from international football to focus on his club career, but has yet to fully decide.

Umar is a name Nigerian football fans could easily forget, as he had not been part of the team for a long time and most of his appearances were as a substitute.

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar considers retirement from international football. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has 12 caps for the Super Eagles, the last of which was a one-minute cameo in the 2-1 loss to Rwanda on the final day of AFCON 2025 qualifiers on November 18, 2024.

He was part of the squad for Eric Chelle’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, but was an unused substitute.

Sadiq Umar considers international retirement

Umar has confirmed that he is thinking about retiring from the national team, but is waiting for the new season to start before deciding.

“I am thinking of retiring from the Nigerian national team, but I will make the final decision when the new season begins,” he told RFI Hausa.

The Valencia striker embraced his absence from the team graciously, claiming that the coach doesn't need his profile and he has other forwards at his disposal.

“I was not called up. Maybe my profile is not the type they need, and other players are doing well in the team because, as you know, Nigeria is blessed with abundant talent,” he added.

At 29, Umar still has years ahead of him, but he believes the years ahead might be in his club career as he targets prolonged playing like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“There is still time for me to make the final decision on that. That is why I said I will wait for the new season to start before I decide, so I can think about what will help me focus on my career and last in football like Cristiano Ronaldo,” he said.

Sadiq Umar featured for Nigeria at AFCON 2021. Photo by Daniel Beloumo Olomo.

Source: Getty Images

The striker has featured in two different qualifiers for the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, even though he accumulated only 15 minutes, both of which Nigeria failed to qualify for, and he believes that it's in the past and the team must focus on the 2030 edition.

“I can’t really mention the cause of our failure, but that is behind us now. We just need to focus on the next World Cup, which will be in four years,” he added.

Umar joined Valencia permanently in January after his loan spell from Real Sociedad and is looking to establish himself in the team in the 2026/27 season.

Sadiq Umar buys Ranchers Bees

Legit.ng previously reported that Sadiq Umar took over the management of Nigerian club Ranchers Bees alongside politician Bello El-Rufai.

The Kaduna-born elites took over their hometown club with a bid to return to the NPFL, which the club had not played in since the 2009/10 season.

Source: Legit.ng