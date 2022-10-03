BBNaija reality star and winner of the Pepper Dem edition Mercy Eke has sent a message to the latest winner of the show Phyna

Mercy Eke, in a short message via her page, congratulated Phyna on her victory as she welcomed her to the club

BBNaija Level Up's Phyna is now the second female after Mercy to win the popular reality TV show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and winner of the Pepper Dem edition Mercy Eke has joined many of her colleagues, fans, and followers to congratulate Level Up winner Phyna.

This comes as Phyna became the second female housemate to win the reality TV show, emerging the winner of the Level Up edition ahead of Bryann, who was the first runner-up.

In a short message via her Instastory, Mercy congratulated Phyna over her latest win as she officially welcomed her to the club.

She wrote:

"congratulations Phyna, welcome to the club."

Mercy Eke is a media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State. She won season 4 of Big Brother Naija in October 2019, becoming the first woman to win the reality show.

BBNaija: Phyna emerges winner of season 7 edition

The grand finale of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show went down on Sunday, October 2, 2022, as Phyna emerged as the winner of the season 7 edition.

Phyna joins the likes of Whitemoney, Laycon, Mercy Eke, among others who emerged as reality show winners in past editions. She is also the second female to emerge as the winner in the reality show after Mercy.

She will be going home with the sum of N100 million prize, with N50 million of it in prize money and the rest as gifts from the show sponsors.

While Phynna emerged winner of the reality TV show, Bryann was the first runner-up.

