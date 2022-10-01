BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has joined Nigerians within and outside the country to mark the October 1st Independence Day celebration

To make it special, Mercy Eke shared a picture of her dressed in a creative outfit which was made from papers that carried the pictures of Nigeria’s past heroes

The reality star also dropped a motivational message for as many that are still fighting and struggling, which left many of her fans gushing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke has shared some lovely pictures of herself as she joins other Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Nigeria’s independence day, which takes place on October 1st of every year.

Mercy rocked a creative outfit that was made from papers that carried pictures of Nigeria’s past heroes.

Mercy Eke sends independence day message to fans. Credit: official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures via her social media timeline, Mercy wrote:

“To those who fought and those still fighting, to those who won and those still winning, to those who struggled and those still struggling, to those who helped and those still helping… Happy Independence Day NIGERIA ❤️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Fans react as Mercy Eke shares cute pictures on Independence Day

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rita_ofthegoodlife:

"This is extremely thoughtful ❤️."

greatmombee:

"This is so beautiful and creative ❤️❤️❤️... happy independence day."

princess_taiwee:

"HAVE MERCY ON US QUEEN!."

sarah_ugo1:

"If u don’t give us‍♀️ u guys should complete it……………."

chukwujekwu_ogbonga:

"Na to tear this paper/cloth dey my mind now."

properties_by_susan:

"Not me zooming to check if I will mistakenly see bubus face there ."

fashionmercenary:

"My heroine happy Independence Day proud Nigerian now and forever ."

Mercy Eke marks her 29th birthday in style

Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke was a year older on Thursday, September 29, and it was a big one for her.

Mercy, who clocked 29 in 2022, described this year’s birthday as the last chapter of her 20s as she flooded her social media timeline with some boss chick photos.

Captioning the pictures, Mercy wrote:

“Last of my 20s, Happy birthday to me!!!!!”.

Source: Legit.ng