The BBNaija show has produced hundreds of housemates who have, in their times in the house, built a reputation for themselves using the platform

They did so well in Biggie's house, built their fanbase and brand and from there continued the good work of staying relevant in the face of their fans

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at such housemates and how they have managed to stay relevant despite not winning the show

Arguably the biggest reality show in Nigeria, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), is so addictive, and it always gets its followers rooting for their favourite housemates.

In its seven editions, the show has produced hundreds of reality stars who are unique in their own ways and have an impression in the minds of fans.

As competitive as the show it, a winner will always emerge, and some of the people who are not lucky enough to win have managed to maintain relevance after the show.

Here are some of the BBNaija housemates who are very relevant and still have a large fanbase despite not sinning the show.

1. Ebuka

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one of the housemates of the show's first edition won Katung.

He has gone on to become the show host and handled the capacity so well since the second edition

Fans of BBNaija always gush over Ebuka whenever he is presenting live shows with his unmatched fashion sense evident in his outfits.

2. Gideon Okeke

It is interesting to know that Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is an alumnus of the BBNaija show and doing so well in his acting career.

Gideon is one of the housemates of the first edition of the show won by Katung.

He is a household name in the Nollywood industry.

3. Bisola Aiyeola

Bisola is one of the housemates of the second edition of the BBNaija show won by Efe Money.

She was the first runner up on the show and has staked her claim in the entertainment industry and stirring in many top Nollywood movies.

Bisola also won the trailblazer award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) in the year 2018.

4. Tobi Bakre

Tobi Bakre used the BBNaija platform so well to build his brand and he has been on the rise since he got to the finals of the 2018 edition of the show.

The show was won by Miracle but Tobi has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry and photography.

He is loved by many to date.

5. Tacha Akide

Tacha Akide is one of the big names that went for the BBNaija show even though she didn't win the 4th edition.

She was disqualified, but her no leave, no transfer slogan will always linger in the memory of her teeming fans.

Mercy Eke won the edition of the show but many Titans felt she wouldn't have beat Tacha if she had stayed till the finale.

6. Venita Akpofure

Venita Akpofure is one of the notable BBNaija alumni who has done well for herself since the left Biggie's house in 2019.

Even though Mercy Eke won her edition of the show, the British-Nigerian is making waves as an entertainer, video vixen and actress.

With her impressive fanbase, it is safe to say the BBNaija platform gave Venita a massive opportunity.

7. Erica Nlewedim

Another BBNaija housemate who was disqualified from the show but still making waves is Erica Nlewedim.

Erica was part of the 2020 Lockdown edition housemates won by Laycon and she is still maintaining her relevance.

Her fanbase and network remain intact.

