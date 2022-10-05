The BBNaija Level Up season came to an end on October 2, 2022, after 10 weeks of fun and drama in the house

The show organisers have now explained how much was put into it and revealed that the show’s production cost over N4.7 billion

It was also revealed that the show recorded over one billion votes in the course of 10 weeks, among other things

The BBNaija reality show is a platform that has helped fulfil the dreams of many young Nigerians who want to become celebrities or VIPs, among other things.

On October 2, 2022, the seventh season of the reality show, tagged Level Up, finally came to an end, with Phyna emerging as the winner.

The BBNaija prize presentation also took place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and the show organisers revealed that the production for the season cost over N4.7 billion.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, producing the show gulped a whopping N4.7 billion and there were over one billion votes during the season.

He said:

“N4.7 billion was invested into the show, that is the cost of production of the season 7 show, we also had over one billion votes throughout the show.”

Over 1,200 people empowered by BBNaija

Not stopping there, he went ahead to explain how much the controversial show has contributed to the economy in terms of job production, entertainment and more.

According to him, BBNaija empowered over 1200 people ranging from photographers, fashion designers, interior decorators and more.

In his words:

“Big Brother Naija show is more than just entertainment, it also reflects social and value creation, the show has empowered over 1,200 people, cutting across fashion designers, carpenters, interior decorators, photographers, and more.

“Today, this show contributes significantly to the Nigerian economy.”

Over 40,000 applications for BBNaija

The Executive Head of Content, West Africa Channels, Multichoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, was also present at the occasion. She spoke on how the show has created a platform to showcase talents, create jobs and fulfil people’s dreams of attaining fame.

Not stopping there, Tejumola added that over 400,000 people auditioned to be on the show before the eventual 28 were chosen.

She said:

“We started this journey of over 40,000 applications during the auditioning process, we are proud to have once again delivered another amazing show.

“Congratulations Phyna for emerging the winner, I want the other housemates to know that they are equally winners since the beginning of the show.”

