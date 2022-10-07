Nigerian celebrity designer, Veekee James, on October 6, held a gala to empower upcoming fashion designers

At the event, the best-dressed guest went home with a N300,000 cash price as her red ensemble was voted the best look

The event, which saw several designers showcasing their designs, also saw the winner snagging a whopping N700,000

Veekee James is a top-tier Nigerian designer, not just for her impeccable designs, but also for her interest in helping other designers succeed.

Photos show best-dressed guest and best designer. Credit: @asoebibella, @designs_by_lezie

Source: Instagram

The celebrity fashion designer recently hosted an empowerment gala which saw young and talented designers showcasing their talents via jaw-dropping designs.

Among the highlights of the event was the contest for the best-dressed guest. After several people turned up for the contest, it was down to two ladies - one in a red ensemble and the other in a green and black look.

The lady in red came up top, snagging the N300,000 cash price.

Watch the video below:

Below is a closeup video of the winning dress (the first look):

Best designer wins N700k

Another lady who went home with a proud smile was fashion designer, Elizabeth Odogwu of @designs_by_lezie.

The Delta-based talent emerged as the best designer at the competition held during the show.

She won the cash prize of N700,000, much to the delight of many people.

Check out the video below:

