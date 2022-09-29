Evicted BBNaija Level Up housemate, Hermes, recently spoke in Sheggz’s defence during one of their media rounds

According to the reality star, Sheggz set the standard for how every woman wanted to be treated on the show

Hermes added that Sheggz was very dedicated to Bella, and his statement caused a buzz on social media

Evicted BBNaija Level Up housemate, Hermes, recently shared his piece about Sheggz and Bella’s relationship during one of their media rounds.

While speaking on Thebeat999fm, Hermes reacted to the heat Sheggz had been getting for allegedly verbally abusing Bella on the show.

Hermes, however, had nothing but good things to say about how Sheggz had treated his woman in the house.

Hermes defends Sheggz's treatment of Bella in BBNaija house. Photos: @hermesiyele, @bellaokagbue

Source: Instagram

According to the ex-housemate, Sheggz actually set the standard for how every woman wanted to be treated on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, Hermes added that Sheggz was very dedicated to Bella and even made it hard for the other guys to get women because of the standard he and Groovy had set.

He went ahead to note that Sheggz was consistent in making Bella breakfast every day, tying up her shoes and more in the BBNaija house.

On a final note, he added that it was now left for Bella to come out of the house and clear the air because he did not understand what the viewers had seen.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Hermes defends Sheggz’s treatment of Bella on the show

Hermes’ defense of Sheggz stirred mixed reactions from social media users. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Da_princehappy:

“Hermes is preacher of Love.”

slimarthur_:

“That’s what everyone expected.”

dearestmba:

“All the people wey dey vex for abeg wetin he do una.....no be him be the cos of naija problem...its just a show everybody should move on....”

mandyoganalazigha:

“Kayoda shows whatever he wants to show, its either you look bad or you look good. its kayode' fault sheggz looks bad.”

Officialnwannedi:

“Now am happy Hermes was evicted talking rubbish.”

Ri_ta6923:

“People will always see things the way they choose to see,thank you Hermes.Sheggz was literally doing everything for Bella.i said before and am saying it again everyone has the good n bad sides,Bella isn't perfect too.”

Bambam heavily dragged for condemning Sheggz and Bella's relationship

Former BBNaija housemate, Bambam, was heavily dragged on social media by fans of Level Up stars, Sheggz and Bella.

Bambam was one of the guests on The Buzz, a show hosted by Toke Makinwa, to speak on the happenings on the BBNaija show.

The Double Wahala star was asked her opinion on Sheggz and Bella’s relationship, and her take did not seem to please the ‘Shella’ shippers.

According to Bambam, Bella might need therapy after the show.

Source: Legit.ng