BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke has shared some cute pictures as she marks her 29th birthday on Thursday, September 29

Sharing some beautiful moments, the Queen of highlights described this year’s birthday as the last of her 20s

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke is a year older today, September 29, and it is a big one for her.

Mercy, who clocked 29 in 2022, described this year’s birthday as the last chapter of her 20s as she flooded her social media timeline with some boss chick photos.

Mercy Eke floods page with birthday pics. Credit: @offical_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Captioning the pictures, Mercy wrote:

“Last of my 20s, Happy birthday to me!!!!!”.

See her pictures below:

She shared another photo of her sporting a swimsuit and a fur jacket.

See a video from Mercy's photoshoot below

Fans celebrate Mercy Eke on 29th birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the messages fans sent to Mercy Eke, see them below:

theangeljbsmith:

"Happy birthday; I love you soooo much mercy."

aireyys:

"‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ Happiest birthday this look you’re serving is giving ❤️‍❤️‍."

officialtboss_:

" Sooo Beautiful. Happy Birthday Mercy."

sholzy23:

"Happy birthday ❤️ you rock 24/7 ."

blackbarbielish:

"The wueeeeeeeeeeeeeeeen!!!!!!!!!!! Happiest bad at my baby gurl!!!! 3rd floor is the dopest place to be!."

realmissnatalienunn:

"Screaming happy birthday to one of the baddest in the world cheers to more life bless and success ."

fashionmercenary

"Happiest birthday to the one and only queen of unfiltered highlights the history maker, the game changer, the pace setter, the path paver, the leader you are a blessing to this world my queen, till this day I wonder what mercenaries ever did to deserve such an icon like you ."

dewsfab_collections:

"Happy Blessed Birthday Lambo."

Many drag Mercy Eke over outfit, sitting posture during chat with veteran actor Kanayo

Veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo took to social media to share a video of him in a chat with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke.

While the audio from the video was muted, Kanayo, who seemed to have been delighted with his chat with Mercy, wrote in the caption:

"Please have MERCY ON ME."

However, many of his fans were not having it as they dragged Mercy over her outfit and sitting posture during the chat.

