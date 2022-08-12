Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo. O. Kanayo shared a video of him in a chat with BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke

The video, however, sparked reactions from many, with some dragging Mercy over her outfit and the way she crossed her leg during her chat with Kanayo

Others who reacted to the video saw nothing wrong with it as they went on to hail Mercy’s stunning beauty

Veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O, Kanayo recently took to social media to share a video of him in a chat with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mercy Eke.

Video of Kanayo and Mercy Eke chatting. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo @mercyeke

Source: Instagram

While the audio from the video was muted, Kanayo, who seemed to have been delighted with his chat with Mercy, wrote in the caption:

"Please have MERCY ON ME."

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Internet users drag Mercy Eke over outfit

Many netizens who watched the video, however, took to the comment section to express displeasure over Mercy’s outfit as well as her sitting position during her chat with Kanayo, as they term it disrespect.

Others, however, saw nothing wrong with the video as they went on to gush over Mercy’s beauty.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ray_henry_chima:

"This girl doesn't have a manner I mean respect your Elders how do you dress like this and even cross your legs?"

og.renzel305:

"When u seat with an elderly states man don't cross ur legs, that's disrespect... Madam."

deelekt_lady:

"If you’re a celebrity, I assume you have money enough to clothe yourself like the learned gentleman."

ugoo_santos:

"How you go de with your elder, you de cross leg. Nawaoo."

joseph_billion:

"Two offenses. 1. Indecent dressing. 2.Crossing your legs before an elder."

1__kingsam:

"Must some ladies be naked to show That they are celebrities?? The person wey you dey talk to wear clothes, you naked."

deborannanna23:

"Mercy just fine anyhow ."

Kanayo says Jesus is the only juju he knows

Veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo reacted to rumours linking him to ritual, owing to some of his movie roles.

Kanayo is popular for his roles in movies that mostly focus on money rituals, which earned him different names from his fans and others, believing the actor lived the same life in reality.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the talented actor cleared the air as he said the only ‘juju’ he knows is Jesus.

Source: Legit.ng