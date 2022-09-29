Former BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, tensioned her followers on Instagram after sharing an eye-popping video

In the video, the reality star showed off some of the expensive things she got on her 29th birthday and they were just too much to mention

Mercy's video has sparked reactions on social media, with many of her fans saying she deserved it and even more as they sent their birthday wishes

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mercy Eke, once again showed that she is the queen of expensive materials as she showed off her latest additions online.

The reality star took to her verified Instagram page to share a video of all the unbelievable things she got on her 29th birthday as gifts as she maintained that she has been spoilt.

Some of the things sighted in the video are expensive wristwatches, flower bouquets, countless designer bags, and shoes among others.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Eke's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the eye-popping video of the expensive gift Mercy Eke got on her 29th birthday, most of them commended her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

"You deserve it all and even much more QueenPin."

Simple_lilian_:

"God when oh see the kind of baby girl life I want oh what am I not doing right why I never make am hmmm Enjoy oh this life if you get am enjoy am."

Iamhighfy:

"All these gifts don open boutique more life hon"

Stainzzy_real:

"Happy birthday queen Mercy Lambo de first the luxury queen."

Black_caramel_001:

"God of Spoiling people Locate me oo on 13th October me I no dey come shade person even if na fake life e no easy."

Unique.nasa:

"You deserve everything good my love. Enjoy your day."

