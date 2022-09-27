BBNaija Level Up star, Sheggz, has caused a buzz online over his countenance after he met Groovy’s family

Groovy and Sheggz were two of the latest housemates to be evicted from the show, and they had a chance to meet their loved ones

Sheggz was seen showing respect to Groovy’s mother as he prostrated while greeting her and the video trended

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

BBNaija Level Up star Sheggz’s haters appear to now be having mixed feelings about him after his exit from the show.

Sheggz was evicted alongside Groovy and Hermes at the last live show and his exit was followed by cheers from the live audience.

A video later made the rounds of Groovy introducing Sheggz to his family members after he met them for the first time since the show.

BBNaija Level Up star Sheggz prostrates to greet Groovy's mother. Photos: @Groovymono

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Sheggz proved himself to be a Yoruba boy as he prostrated to show respect to Groovy’s mother before proceeding to greet Groovy’s other family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Sheggz prostrating to greet Groovy’s mum

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral on social media, and it stirred mixed reactions from netizens. It surprised some of them to see Sheggz being respectful. Read some of their comments below:

Dinah.sanyu:

“I don't know how many times i have watched tgis all i can say is it's all love here ”

Max_d_mc:

“So the bobo get respect weree”

Abnyarkoaa:

“Ha.... So big Shegzz can respect like this??”

Oluwabukolami_o:

“Proudly Yoruba, Big Sheggz ”

Bella_firstlady:

“Sheggz has respect sha.”

Bukkybanten4u:

“Eyah Yoruba boy with respect I give it to you Sheggz”

fiomah__:

“He prostrated.”

Chidexstanley:

“This one he’s showing respect outside omo.”

Meemee_yakson:

“One thing about Yoruba pple is that they will always respect their elders and I love that about them... Nice one, sheggz.”

Chizzy becomes HOH, finalists treated to lovely dinner

The BBNaija Level Up show is in its final stages and housemates are still breaking records.

One of the riders on the show, Chizzy, finally fulfilled his dream of becoming the Head of House after he won the HOH game.

After their HOH games, the housemates who were already dressed for festivities trooped to the arena for their dinner buffet.

Source: Legit.ng