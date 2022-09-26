BBNaija Level Up star, Chizzy, has finally emerged as a Head of House on the show in its final week

Chizzy was once of the housemates who always hoped to at least win the game once and his dream finally came true

The eight level up finalists were also treated to a lovely dinner courtesy of Big Brother in the arena

The BBNaija Level Up show is in its final stages and housemates are still breaking records.

One of the riders on the show, Chizzy, finally fulfilled his dream hope of becoming the Head of House after he won the HOH game.

As is their tradition every Monday, all the housemates gathered to play their HOH game. However, they convened in the lounge instead of in the arena like their usual practice.

The eight remaining housemates played different rounds of games and Chizzy eventually emerged as the winner.

His win was followed by cheers from his co-stars. Chizzy was also given the chance to pick who he wanted to share the HOH privilege with and he chose Rachel.

Level Up finalists treated to lovely dinner

After their HOH games, the housemates who were already dressed for festivities trooped to the arena for their dinner buffet.

They all cheered to being the final eight housemates on the show with just a few days to go to the finals.

Netizens react to Chizzy’s HOH win, dinner buffet

Read what social media users had to say about the Level Up finalists and the new HOH below:

Delish_healthyfoods:

“This guy is so favored and blessed. He will do well outside the house.”

Kennydaughterofzion:

“ Congratulations Chizzy . Congratulations to all former level 2 housemates. Hmm A ridder finally got the head of house from Former Level 2 .”

Queen_godwin001:

“This week sha Chizzy will give dem hot hot .”

Distinct_souvenirs:

“He deserves to be a real housemate.”

Official_tracey_c:

“Just when the got an opportunity to compete this guy had potential in the show congratulations my rider .”

Felicia_ajayi_:

“It feels so weird without Hermes.”

Naomidavid_:

“Undeserving finalist ”

theesheilabae:

“Abeg make them do and get out of my screen.”

e._b._u._b._e._m:

“Who gave phyna that dress.”

Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes evicted

This Sunday's, September 25, eviction show saw fans' favourites Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes leaving Biggie's house.

Their evictions came as surprises for the fans who were rooting for them and a joy for those who wanted them out.

Three other housemates who were saved from the eviction going into the grand finale were, Bella, Bryann and Adekunle.

