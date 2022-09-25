The BBNaija Level-Up show is nearing the grand finale, and two housemates have left Biggie's house on the penultimate week

On Sunday, September 25, during the live show, Ebuka announced that Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes have been evicted from the show

Their evictions sparked mixed reactions from the members of the online community as they rooted for their favourite housemates going into the finale

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is another eviction show of the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up edition, and two housemates have had the course to leave the show and not make it to the grand finale.

This Sunday's, September 25, eviction show saw fans' favourites Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes leaving Biggie's house.

Groovy, Hermes and Sheggz evicted. Credit: @bbnaijanews

Source: Instagram

Their evictions came as surprises for the fans who are rooting for them and a jor for those who wanted them out.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment Groovy was asked to leave the show below:

Watch the moment Sheggz was announced as the next housemate to leave the show below:

Watch the moment Hermes was evicted below:

Three other housemates who were saved from the eviction going into the grand finale are, Bella, Bryann and Adekunle.

They will compete in the finals with Chi Chi, Chomzy and Phyna in the finale.

Nigerians react to their evictions

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the evictions of the Level-Up housemates.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Miramiccreation:

"Those waiting for Adekunle's eviction today, abeg boil some stones our senior man is staying."

Omo_kherfue:

"I said this thing.... today's eviction is going to be shocking."

Motrendydesire:

"Overconfidence killed Hermes fansI was not his fan but this one pain me."

symplychi_oma:

"Hermès evicted ??? This year’s BBN is so unpredictable."

Fifeoflagos:

"Thank you Nigerians for saving adekunle I'm more than happy y'all."

Gungirl001:

"Make una avoid Ikoyi from tomorrow o, they police for ikoyi check points go dey vex say them evict their Oga."

Allysyn and Dotun leave Biggie's house

Legit.ng previously reported that following Chomzy, Doyin, and Eloswag's final exit from Biggie's house, Allysyn and Dotun were made to leave the BBNaija house.

Immediately the show host Ebuka called her name, other housemates rose to give Allysyn hugs and kisses before her exit

Mixed reactions have greeted the housemate's exit, seeing as there is no level three or house guest advantage

Source: Legit.ng