Former BBNaija season 7 housemate, Sheggz, got massive love from fans following his eviction from the show

Fans gathered together to give the reality star a massive welcome as they declared their love for him and showered him with lovely gifts

Sheggz got a brand new iPhone 14 pro max, N2 million and other amazing packages

Nigerians had different things to say, as some noted that BBN fans have money

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up star, Sheggz, returned home to a massive reception from his fans as they showered him with beautiful gifts.

Some of his fans came together and bought him the new iPhone 14, giving him N2 million cheque and an additional N500,000 cash gift.

Fans spoil BBNaija's Sheggz with gifts. Credit: @sheggzfc @sheggzolusemo

Videos from the massive reception have made it to the internet, with the fans declaring their love for the reality star and singing his praises.

They also took turns snapping pictures with their favourite housemate.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to fans' gesture towards Sheggz

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the beautiful welcome reception Sheggz got from his fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Leaddyskincare:

"Girls carry their boyfriend money go dey buy material gifts welcome another girl’s boyfriend/husband No be ment be that?"

Domingo_loso:

"Omo BBN fans get money o, even for this harsh economy. Na to go audition o."

Kennedyexcel:

"Werey una don start with this madness again, Na urgent 2k fans abi na fans wey never see food chop."

Effedeborah:

"See people that are complaining about the country’s bad economy, lol."

Gossip_miner:

"He deserves this. The hate on him was too much I’m glad he has people who love him."

Sheggz prostrates to greet Groovy's mother, family members

BBNaija Level Up star, Sheggz, has caused a buzz online over his countenance after he met Groovy’s family.

Groovy and Sheggz were two of the latest housemates to be evicted from the show, and they had a chance to meet their loved ones.

Sheggz was seen showing respect to Groovy’s mother as he prostrated while greeting her and the video trended.

