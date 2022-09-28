BBNaija Level Up star, Groovy, has received mostly love from fans after his eviction from the reality show

Just a few days after his exit, some of his fans treated him to a lovely surprise that warmed hearts

Groovy got emotional as he was presented with a huge money cake, new shoes, customised wine and more

The BBNaija platform is no doubt a big one for many young Nigerians, and Level Up star, Groovy, appears to be already reaping the rewards.

Groovy was eliminated after nine weeks on the show alongside his co-stars, Sheggz and Hermes.

BBNaija Groovy's fan shower him with gifts.

Source: Instagram

Just a few days after his exit, his fans decided to appreciate him by showing him great love.

In a video posted on Groovy’s official fan page, the special moment was well captured and left netizens gushing.

Groovy got emotional after seeing what his fans had planned for him. The young man was gifted a huge money cake, a wine bottle with his face customised on it, boxes that contained new sneakers, food platters and more. His fans were quick to tell him that it was just the beginning.

Groovy was also seen dancing happily as his fans continued to hail him. He also later gave a speech expressing his heartfelt gratitude.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Groovy’s fans treat him to lovely surprise

Read what netizens had to say about the heartwarming display below:

Thriftwearsbybellz:

“So this person carry ringlight dey waka around the pressure is getting wesser”

Official_candycaramel:

“So chomzy Neva receive anything”

Callmheshuga:

“Groovy fans na girls.”

Bethe_lzara:

“Groovy ur birthday is next week just manage dis one.”

Li_dee_aa:

“Na Asuu I blamejobless youth ”

Liliansibia:

“The only housemates received surprise is Groovy , Sheggz and Doyin woow.”

Blessing_era:

“But why the money cake stand like that”

Me_ta_na:

“Wait me won understand something...So all dz fan will create group chat to contribute money for their favorite…”

Aizehinomo1:

“Baby Boy of the Season.”

Sheggz prostrates to greet Groovy's mum

BBNaija Level Up star Sheggz’s haters appear to now be having mixed feelings about him after his exit from the show.

A video later made the rounds of Groovy introducing Sheggz to his family members after he met them for the first time since the show.

In the viral clip, Sheggz proved himself to be a Yoruba boy as he prostrated to show respect to Groovy’s mother before proceeding to greet Groovy’s other family members.

