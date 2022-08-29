Actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, is currently receiving backlash from members of the online community

Austin had dedicated a birthday post to colleague, Mercy Johnson, but this didn’t go down well with many on social media

One troll asked if she was going to delete the picture if she got no response from Johnson since she did the same to Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin, is currently facing backlash from members of the online community after an innocent birthday post dedicated to Mercy Johnson.

Taking to the comment section, one follower had asked the actress if she plans to delete the post if she gets no response from the celebrant, just as she did with veteran actress, Kate Henshaw.

See Austin’s post below:

Henshaw who appeared to have caught wind of the exchange was also spotted in the comment section seemingly surprised at Austin’s actions.

The actress, however, made it clear that since it’s her page she should be able to do as she pleases.

See screenshots of the exchange below:

Netizens drag Austin

Some other social media users were spotted in the comment section dragging Austin for also posting Johnson’s husband.

Read some comments spotted below:

politegardner said:

"I think u must stop posting dem lol they don't reply they not happy with u dear, this relationship its only yul who love u and support u very sad."

alberthajohnson9 said:

"Jessor Don't come break Mercy home ohh Home Breaker."

lilianugiagbe said:

"You all should leave this woman alone celebrating someone on their birthday is that a problem again."

sherrylokko said:

"@judyaustin1 you wan collect Mercy Johnson husband too. Aaaaba."

mybetter_half_ said:

"Busy body husband kidnapper mercy don’t know u why posting her picture? U just wan Dey relevant by all means."

jelicabangura said:

"My advice is.. stop posting, commenting and even like there pictures or videos... you are fine on ur own trust.. and no one is alone.. cuzy you have God always with you."

vivian_chukwudubem_ said:

"If I dare see you near her husband ehen!! Onye oshi amu worldwide. Shaaa, I cover her and her husband with the blood of Jesus ."

Judy Aushin bashed as she lists lovable qualities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, noted that it would be tragic for anyone not to love her back because of her admirable qualities.

The actress, who is not exactly a favourite, tagged herself as a beautiful, intelligent, and phenomenal woman.

Nigerians were, however, quick to remind Judy that despite her lovable attributes, she chose to be a side piece and a second option.

