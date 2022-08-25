The organisers of popular reality TV show would have to break the bank if they were ever going to bring ex-housemate Tacha back to the house

Tacha, who was disqualified from the Pepper Dem house in 2019, said bringing her back to the house would cost $1 million

The reality star’s statement has sparked reactions from netizens as many reminded her of how she was made to leave the house

As the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition continues to trend on social media, disqualified housemate from the 2019 edition, Natasha Akide known as Tacha, revealed what it would take for her to compete in the reality show that brought her fame.

Tacha, who seems to be excited to be trending since the inception of the new edition, said bringing her back as a housemate would cost $1M.

Tacha says her price has gone up. Credit: @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Trending everyday consecutively since the new season!!! Lool At this point I SHOULD BE A Housemate all over again!!! Oh wait I forgot! Price has gone up its $1M or nothing. No Leave No TRANSFER!!! I fcken PIN.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Tacha reveals her price has gone up

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

tomisinfoluwa:

"Oga koshi danu jare Mk we hear word Every two market days."

destiny008:

"You’re not that guy pipe down. You even got disqualified."

lovelypaula:

"But no offense oo..am I the only one that haven't seen her on the trend table."

stephanface:

"Oya start your own reality show and make money. Soldier go, soldier come. Nobody’s bigger than Big brother."

Agboruth:

"At this point Big Brother Organizers sef go dey regret why them pick you as housemate then... Please rest abeg.. It haff do..."

daddydrew:

"Even if they put you with these housemates you still won't win, so just pipe down."

