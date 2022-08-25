BBNaija Level Up star, Bella, has caused a massive buzz on social media after she admitted to really liking her co-star, Sheggz

During a conversation with Doyin, Bella made it known that if Sheggz is the only thing she leaves the house with, then she is fine

According to her, there is no assurance that she will win the show or get to the finals and Nigerians have reacted to her statements

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Bella, has got fans of the show talking after she spoke candidly on her feelings for Sheggz.

Bella and Sheggz are the only housemates whose ‘ship’ has faced little to no hurdle on the show and the female star appears to not mind taking Sheggz home as her prize.

While having a conversation with Doyin, Bella made it known that she can no longer hide her feelings for Sheggz and that she really likes him. She however noted that she need to start concentrating more on given tasks.

Bella admits liking Sheggz, says she is fine if their relationship is what she leaves BBNaija with. Photos: @bellaokagbue, @bigbronaija

She said:

“I can’t even hide my feelings anymore, I actually really like this guy. I don’t care about what anybody is saying, I don’t even care about what Big Brother will say about us tomorrow or anything. I actually really like him, the only thing I will change a little bit, when it comes to tasks, I will concentrate on tasks. I really cannot hide my feelings anymore.”

Doyin on the other hand appeared to agree with Bella and noted that finding one’s person is as big of a prize as N100m.

She said:

“Sometimes finding your person in life is just as much of a prize as N100m. When you find your person, you people can make money over time.”

Speaking further, Bella noted that there was even no guarantee that she was going to leave the show with the prize money or even get to the finals.

According to her, there is no rule book for how a person should act to get to the finals and that she is totally fine if her relationship with Sheggz is the only thing she leaves the house with.

In her words:

“Is there a rule book to win the prize? Is there a rule book to know how to act to get to the finals or win the prize? There’s no rule book. Even if it’s this relationship I will take out of this house, I’m fine, I’m actually really good with it. I’ve taken away someone I know I can really trust.”

See the video below:

Nigerians share mixed reactions as Bella picks Sheggz over N100m prize money

It didn’t take long for Bella’s conversation with Doyin about Sheggz to trend online and it stirred mixed reactions from fans of the show.

While some people gushed over their love, others expressed their distrust for Sheggz. Read some of their comments below:

Bella and Sheggz captured in the sheet

The latest ship that left people talking is the relationship between Sheggz and Bella.

In a particular video that went viral online, Bella was seen all cuddly in the arms of her love interest Sheggz while they shared a bed.

This comes after Bella told Sheggz that she would never share a bed with him because she doesn't want him to fall in love with her.

Source: Legit.ng