BBNaija Level Up show has entered its fifth week and the housemates gathered in the Arena for another Head of House game

For the first time on the show, a female housemate became the HOH for the first time in person of Chomzy

The housemates also entered the diary room to nominate their co-stars for possible eviction but Big Brother introduced a twist

The BBNaija Level Up show has entered its fifth week and things have gotten more intense for the housemates.

In their usual manner, they all gathered at the Arena to play their Head of House games and for the first time, a female emerged as the winner.

Chomzy won the Head of House game after leading in the two rounds of games that were played.

Chomzy becomes first female Head of House on BBNaija Level Up. Photo: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The former HOH, Eloswag, was exempted from participating as well as Phyna because she did not carry out her ‘tail of house’ punishment well the previous week.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

For the HOH games, all the male housemates were disqualified for not following the rules of the game.

For the females, Bella and Chomzy came tops and battled it out in the second round of the game. Chomzy eventually emerged victorious and was named the new HOH.

She chose Eloswag to enjoy her HOH perks of staying in the luxury suite and being safe from possible eviction.

Housemates nominate their co-stars for possible eviction

Also on the show, things reverted back to how it used to be in previous seasons where housemates will go to the diary room and nominate others for possible eviction.

Unknown to them, the nomination process was fake and the housemates were given a week to bond and get to know each other after the two levels were merged.

See how they voted below:

Diana: Chichi and Sheggz

Rachel: Doyin and Sheggz

Chichi: Adekunle and Allysyn

Bryann: Chichi and Adekunle

Doyin: Hermes and Rachel

Eloswag: Doyin and Amaka

Groovy: Adekunle and Doyin

Daniella: Hermes and Chichi

Amaka: Adekunle and Chichi

Phyna: Adekunle and Hermes

Allysyn: Chichi and Rachel

Adekunle: Sheggz and Bella

Bella: Hermes and Amaka

Hermes: Chichi and Doyin

Sheggz: Adekunle and Rachel

Giddyfia: Doyin and Chichi

Deji: Diana and Doyin

Modella: Hermes and Amaka

Chizzy: Sheggz and Bella

Dotun: Adekunle and Rachel

Chomzy: Giddyfia and Amaka

Total:

Diana: 1

Rachel: 4

Chichi: 7

Bryann: 0

Doyin: 6

Eloswag: 0

Groovy: 0

Daniella: 0

Amaka: 4

Phyna: 0

Allysyn: 1

Adekunle: 7

Bella: 2

Hermes: 5

Sheggz: 4

Giddyfia: 1

Deji: 0

Modella: 0

Chizzy: 0

Dotun: 0

Chomzy: 0 (HOH)

Big Brother puts all housemates up for fake eviction

Big Brother later announced to the housemates that due to their general bad behaviour and foot dragging when they were summoned to the Diary Room, they had all been put up for eviction. Unknown to them that it was fake.

Fans reactions

Leeeymarrh:

“These year housemates have no single regard for biggie seriously .. only God know wia biggie sef go pack werey people.”

Cecewandie:

“Biggie pls surprise us and send like 4 people home on Sunday!! Plizzzz Biggie...When have we ever asked you for Anything???....Do dis one for us your fansss Biggie”

Creamymimie:

“Last last, it’s the end of the road for Deji and Modella .”

Simply_sheyee:

“Like am I the only one thinking that this is the end of the road for Modella and Deji .”

Interesting.

Tobi and Ceecee, Groovy and Beauty, other BBNaija ships that ended badly

The BBNaija reality show is no doubt a favourite among Nigerians and one thing that has stood out each season are ‘ships’.

Over the years, housemates have gotten involved with each other, displaying over the top romance which even leads to fans outside the house showing massive support for them and showering them with gifts.

Despite all of these, not all of these shipped housemates see eye to eye after the end of the show or even right from the house.

This list includes ships like Ceebi, Merike, Emmarose and more.

Source: Legit.ng