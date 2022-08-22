BBNaija: Chomzy Becomes First Female HoH, Other Housemates Put Up for ‘Eviction’ As Punishment
- BBNaija Level Up show has entered its fifth week and the housemates gathered in the Arena for another Head of House game
- For the first time on the show, a female housemate became the HOH for the first time in person of Chomzy
- The housemates also entered the diary room to nominate their co-stars for possible eviction but Big Brother introduced a twist
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
The BBNaija Level Up show has entered its fifth week and things have gotten more intense for the housemates.
In their usual manner, they all gathered at the Arena to play their Head of House games and for the first time, a female emerged as the winner.
Chomzy won the Head of House game after leading in the two rounds of games that were played.
The former HOH, Eloswag, was exempted from participating as well as Phyna because she did not carry out her ‘tail of house’ punishment well the previous week.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
For the HOH games, all the male housemates were disqualified for not following the rules of the game.
For the females, Bella and Chomzy came tops and battled it out in the second round of the game. Chomzy eventually emerged victorious and was named the new HOH.
She chose Eloswag to enjoy her HOH perks of staying in the luxury suite and being safe from possible eviction.
Housemates nominate their co-stars for possible eviction
Also on the show, things reverted back to how it used to be in previous seasons where housemates will go to the diary room and nominate others for possible eviction.
Unknown to them, the nomination process was fake and the housemates were given a week to bond and get to know each other after the two levels were merged.
BBNaija Level-up: Groovy home alone as Biggie evicts Pharmsavi and Kess, merges both houses together
See how they voted below:
Diana: Chichi and Sheggz
Rachel: Doyin and Sheggz
Chichi: Adekunle and Allysyn
Bryann: Chichi and Adekunle
Doyin: Hermes and Rachel
Eloswag: Doyin and Amaka
Groovy: Adekunle and Doyin
Daniella: Hermes and Chichi
Amaka: Adekunle and Chichi
Phyna: Adekunle and Hermes
Allysyn: Chichi and Rachel
Adekunle: Sheggz and Bella
Bella: Hermes and Amaka
Hermes: Chichi and Doyin
Sheggz: Adekunle and Rachel
Giddyfia: Doyin and Chichi
Deji: Diana and Doyin
Modella: Hermes and Amaka
Chizzy: Sheggz and Bella
Dotun: Adekunle and Rachel
Chomzy: Giddyfia and Amaka
Total:
Diana: 1
Rachel: 4
Chichi: 7
Bryann: 0
Doyin: 6
Eloswag: 0
Groovy: 0
Daniella: 0
Amaka: 4
Phyna: 0
Allysyn: 1
Adekunle: 7
Bella: 2
Hermes: 5
Sheggz: 4
Giddyfia: 1
Deji: 0
Modella: 0
Chizzy: 0
Dotun: 0
"Nobody can rattle Sheggz": Reactions as footballer & Adekunle’s heated exchange extends to social media
Chomzy: 0 (HOH)
Big Brother puts all housemates up for fake eviction
Big Brother later announced to the housemates that due to their general bad behaviour and foot dragging when they were summoned to the Diary Room, they had all been put up for eviction. Unknown to them that it was fake.
Fans reactions
Leeeymarrh:
“These year housemates have no single regard for biggie seriously .. only God know wia biggie sef go pack werey people.”
Cecewandie:
“Biggie pls surprise us and send like 4 people home on Sunday!! Plizzzz Biggie...When have we ever asked you for Anything???....Do dis one for us your fansss Biggie”
Creamymimie:
“Last last, it’s the end of the road for Deji and Modella .”
Simply_sheyee:
“Like am I the only one thinking that this is the end of the road for Modella and Deji .”
Interesting.
Tobi and Ceecee, Groovy and Beauty, other BBNaija ships that ended badly
The BBNaija reality show is no doubt a favourite among Nigerians and one thing that has stood out each season are ‘ships’.
Over the years, housemates have gotten involved with each other, displaying over the top romance which even leads to fans outside the house showing massive support for them and showering them with gifts.
Despite all of these, not all of these shipped housemates see eye to eye after the end of the show or even right from the house.
This list includes ships like Ceebi, Merike, Emmarose and more.
Source: Legit.ng