The exchange between BBNaija Level 1 housemates Sheggz and Adekunle has extended to social media

This comes as fans and followers of the housemates took to various social media platforms to support their favourites

Some Sheggz's fans have gone on to list his positive attributes and why he is a better housemate than Adekunle

Level 1 housemates in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ongoing Level Up season witnessed a heated exchange between Sheggz and Adekunle.

The drama started after the reality TV host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, during the Sunday night eviction show, questioned the two on how they felt about each other.

Fans of Sheggz and Adekunle are taking sides and listing their positive attributes. Credit: @officialadekunleolopade/@sheggzolu

Source: Instagram

Sheggz, in a statement, said he doesn’t feel Adekunle because he is not being sincere in his ways.

The aftermath of this saw the two strong contenders almost engaging in a fight. However, the exchange between the two has extended to social media, with many of their fans and followers taking sides.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

theresahfremppo:

"Adekunle came feeling like the hottest guy this season until Sheggz enteredsince then bro is being intimidated#SheggzFC "

ebyfyn:

"Segun the only house mate that owns his truth with his full chest not poking like beeches. I think na that line sweet me pass .Arise and Shine Fam."

rozay:

"Sheggz was calm and collected while the noise maker was jumping and sweating. You call me unintelligent I will use my intelligence to make you look stupid .Nobody can rattle my boy . #SheggzOlu"

bennyreme:

"Sheggz brain is on point , the way he has been able to figure his enemies without even hearing any gossip omo this one Na spirit ooo, just avoid this people boy and be yourself please #BBNaija."

Adekunle and Sheggz fight dirty

Days after Ebuka’s chat with Adekunle and Sheggz, the two finally slugged it out. This came after Sheggz tagged Adekunle as a stupid individual.

This didn’t go down well with Adekunle, who in turn took a swipe at Sheggz’s intellect, an action which made the UK-based footballer approach his fellow housemate in a confrontational manner.

Others had to come in to separate the two strong contenders.

