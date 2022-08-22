There is an interesting twist in BBNaija Level-Up house involving three housemates, Amaka, Chichi and Giddifia

Chichi called Amaka to a corner and advised her to shoot her shot on Giddifia who is single in the house

She urged her not to be weak and go for man, she listened to her advice and they ended up in the bed, fans share mixed reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 star, Chichi, informed her colleague, Amaka that their is no crime in a lady going for a man she has a crush on.

Chichi called Amaka to a corner for a candid talk about her relationship with Giddifia and she confided in her that they both like each other.

Chichi advises Amaka to go for Giddifia. Credit: @itschichiofficial @giddi_fia @the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

She asked Amaka what was stopping her from getting Giddifia who also doesn't have a partner in the house as she declared that she doesn't like weak ladies.

The aftermath of the conversation led to Amaka and Giddifia sharing a bed together overnight in fun moment.

Watch her advise video below:

Watch video of Amaka and Giddifia in bed below:

Nigerians react to the incidents

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Chichi's advise to Amaka urging her to go for Giddifia and the aftermath.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ccyliah.n.k:

"This house has a lot of content without plenty truth and dare games everyday."

Aphrodite_masob:

"The person lecturing someone is not even in any ship."

Ammyrossy24:

"My Amaka make una teach her bad things abeg she no sabi yet."

Phoenix2phoenix:

"Na Couples Retreat Big Brother do dis year ooo. Wonderment!"

Rosyskit:

"Finally Amaka has gotten a man of her own."

Amaka watches in disbelief as Khalid and Daniella get ‘freaky’ under the sheets

Legit.ng earlier reported that while her colleagues Khalid and Daniella got to pleasing themselves under the sheet, Amaka stayed vigilant and kept watch.

The Level-Up housemate quietly watched and strained her ears to get proper details of what was going on under the sheets.

Fans of the show share hilarious reactions to Amaka's vigilante work overnight.

Source: Legit.ng