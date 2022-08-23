BBNaija Level-Up stars, Hermes and Allysyn, got their fans gushing on social when a video of them hit the internet

The duo made promises to each other as Hermes asked for some assurances from Allysyn and he got what he demanded for

They proceeded to kiss each other and fans of their show are excited about their ship and drop interesting reactions

Fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 witnessed the birth of a brand new ship as Hermes and Allysyn get into each other in a beautiful video.

An emotional Hermes informed Allysyn that he has always been having issues not having what he wants, and he has been living with it.

Lovely video of Allysyn and Hermes emerges Credit: @hermesiyele @smoothallysyn

Source: Instagram

Allysyn assured him that now he has her, and she is being serious about it because she is not under the influence of alcohol.

As she gave him her words, the duo proceeded to lock lips and feel each other in a lovely way.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the beautiful video below:

Nigerians react to Hermes and Allysyn video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Hermes and Allysyn expressing love for each other.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oyizaamosu:

"Now this is a ship I stan."

Shira_pwesh:

"Smh women ooooooafter saying he has 2girlfriends she’s still willing to be the 3rd."

Thesopulu:

"This is the only kiss I am happy for this season, , the connection is real, this is a ship I stan"

Lauly_fabulous:

"Ah nooo... This is original ship.. All other can sink."

Noimahh:

"Yesterday in Biggy’s house there were bunch of kisses surrounded in each levels I say Jesus what a show."

Esegboria_02:

"I hope she's sure of what she wants this time sha, because Hermes might not handle the withdrawal like Adekunle did. She can't be testing the waters with people's emotions."

Allysyn tells Hermes he's jealous and doesn't trust her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Allysyn and Hermes were paired in the Level-Up house to keep viewers glued to their 'situationship' drama.

Following the house merger, Hermes appeared to have taken offence at how cordial Allysyn got with fellow housemate, Bryan.

This led to a conversation between the two, with Hermes eventually telling his potential love interest that she is free to do as she pleases in the house.

Source: Legit.ng