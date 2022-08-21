The Big Brother Naija show kicked off on July 23, and Kess and Pharmsavi emerged as the fifth and 6th housemates to have left the house

The evicted housemates wasted no time as usual as they packed their bags out of Biggie's house

Groovy remained the only housemate in Level 1, and the houses are merged together, Nigerians react differently to the eviction

On Sunday, August 21, the Big Brother Naija show witnessed another round of eviction as two housemates were ordered to leave the show.

The duo of Kess and Phamsavi made the total number of housemates who have left the show to 7, with Beauty being the only disqualified star.

Kess and Phamsavi evicted from BBNaija house. Credit: @officialking_kess @pharmsavi

Source: Instagram

Phamsavi declared during the eviction show that he aimed to get farther than this, but he was surprised by his eviction.

He further noted that he hoped to build on his brand influencing game as he moves out of the BBNaija house

Nigerians are surprised as many claimed that the evicted ex-housemates were better content givers than some other people who are still in the house.

Kess on his own part, is looking forward to better things and going back home to meet his family.

Check out Pharmsavi announcement below:

Check Phamsavi's speech after eviction below:

Watch Kess' eviction video below:

Groovy, however, will be the only housemate remaining in the Level 1 house.

The houses have been merged and there is no more Level 1 and 2 as fans expect the housemate to Level-up and relate better.

Check out how fans voted below:

Nigerians react to the evictions

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to this weeks's edition of the eviction.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Boyeworld:

"Make u people gerrout na people wey dey give us content una dey evict due to una nonsense plan this year dividing the house….rubbish."

Relatefeelzz:

"This guy even get content pass sheggz."

Divine85273207:

"Aswear almost all the intelligent people have gone I still don't know wat sheggz and dat Bella is still doing there #bbnaija."

Mzjokzy:

"Chai everybody should sha be up next week e get some ghosts for level 1 wey no suppose dey that house."

Lehlo_mm:

"Only Groovy can have the house and whole channel to himself Groovy man of the season."

Beauty becomes first housemate to be disqualified

Big Brother Naija contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show, and she got disqualified.

