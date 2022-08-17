BBNaija Level Up star, Diana, has got fans of the show talking over her recent conversation with Big Brother

During a Diary Room session, the housemate send Big Brother on an errand to the market to help them buy salt

She kept a straight face during the conversation and a video of the exchange has left many fans laughing on social media

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Diana, recently left many fans amused after she sent Big Brother on an errand to the market.

The reality star had her Diary Session like other housemates and she used the opportunity to ask Big Brother about their needs.

According to Diana, there was no more salt for them to use to cook and she asked Big Brother to go to the market to help them buy salt.

BBNaija star Diana sends Big Brother to market to buy salt for them. Photos: @bigbronaija

Source: UGC

Her request was followed by a reply from Biggie who asked if she was sending him on an errand.

Diana kept a straight face throughout the exchange which left fans even more amused.

See the video below:

Internet users react as Diana sends Big Brother on market errand for salt

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Officialflava:

“ biggie u go buy or u no go buy the salt?”

Partychef_ng:

“It’s her straight face for me!.”

Stevechuks_:

“Bruh I’m still laughing .”

Lorrdsky:

“Biggy you go buy salt abi you no go buy salt ”

Cutekimani:

“Her seriousness sef confuse Biggie ”

Aimurie_bee:

“Biggie don see shege this season. That’s how Deji said biggie’s voice changed because he has not eaten”

Kyngjojo_:

“E send house owner go market ”

Debbieola2:

“make biggie go market ”

Mrsmile_comedian:

“The Boldness for me ”

Hayuurr:

“Big brother, na Oyingbo market dem dey sell salt o incase”

Muokasplendour:

“Biggie don see Shege this season ”

Kofolove:

“This people will make big brother show face this season sending a while big brother to market to buy salt I like her ”

Benny_ter:

“You’re sending a whole big brother to go and buy salt in the market, Haba.”

Interesting.

