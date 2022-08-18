Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently shared a video online of her time in her husband’s hometown during sallah

In the video, the movie star was seen joining the village women to cook and they appeared to have a good time bonding

After the clip was posted online, internet users had a lot of interesting things to say about the display

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, got fans talking after she shared a video from her time in her husband’s hometown during the sallah celebrations.

Taking to her verified Instagram account, the movie star posted a video of herself joining the village women to cook.

In the video, Aigbe was seen alongside another woman using a stick to turn seasoned meat in a big pot.

Mercy Aigbe cooks in husband's village during sallah. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy and the women also shared laughter and appeared to bond very well over the cooking.

In the caption of the video, the actress noted that she is a very good cook. In her words:

“Since it’s Thursday! Let’s do a throwback to Ileya in Oro with awon iyawo iles ❤️….

One fact y’all don’t know is that I am a very good cook! So feel free to add MERCY OLOWOSIBI to my name ‍ if you are not Yoruba ask your Yoruba friend to trasnslate)”

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Mercy Aigbe cooking in husband’s village

Read what some of them had to say below:

Homeoftastymeals:

“I dnt understand- why Una don serious dey turn beef like say na Amala iyawo elemoro eku ise o”

Taito_collections:

“With the way you're handling the stick. E reach to give you title”

Temi_lizzie:

“You look so happy... I love it”

Heis_mcnelson:

“Mercy biko...I don't want to laugh.”

Suzzy_uwaks:

“You are such a blessed woman. I love your spirit Ma❤️”

Vivianthehotgirl:

“Mama still maintaining beauty nothing do you.”

Taslyhealthytreats:

“I love your humility ”

Immaculate_glass_and_aluminium:

“Always good in all endeavors kudos momma without giving the 3rd party the privacy to your lifestyle.”

Nice one.

Mercy Aigbe finally adopts husband's last name

Mercy Aigbe appears to have settled in with being the new wife of filmmaker, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

Many months after their controversial marriage, the actress has finally adopted his last name seeing as she recently added it to her social media profile.

The actress, whose husband is a Muslim, also participated in the recently held Eid-el-Adha holiday.

Taking to her social media page, the mother of two shared a series of snaps of herself in her husband’s hometown of Oro in Kwara state.

