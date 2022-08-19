BBNaija Lockdown star, Erica Nlewedim, recently put aside her celebrity status as she battled with Lagos traffic

To beat the traffic and make it to the airport, the reality star abandoned her fancy Range Rover and ‘jumped’ okada like a regular Nigerian

Videos of Erica’s okada experience made the rounds online and Nigerians had interesting reactions to it

Popular BBNaija Lockdown star, Erica Nlewedim, recently caused a buzz online after she ‘jumped’ okada despite her celebrity status.

The reality show star had a flight to catch at the airport but was faced with the traffic in Lagos and had to take an unexpected route.

In her bid to beat the traffic, Erica abandoned her fancy Range Rover on the road and hailed a bike popularly called okada.

BBNaija’s Erica jumps okada to avoid Lagos traffic. Photos: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

The socialite’s box was seen being placed in front of the bikeman as she made her journey to the airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Despite the experience, Erica seemed quite excited about it and made videos for her fans on social media.

In the video she said:

“I left my car behind to enter okada”.

See a photo and videos below:

Internet users react as BBNaija’s Erica jumps okada to airport

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Lingeriebytemmy:

“So what’s the big deal now.”

Iam_bigdaf:

“Why do they always make videos when they enter bike?”

Special_tee:

“Is okada not banned. I feel they always do video and post themselves in case pple take a video of them.”

Vanessah_xo_:

“Sha don't fall down ooo”

Gloria.ij:

“No be one way that bike Dey pass so”

Mr_ebukah:

“Why do they always do video and post like It has not always been their means of transportation before stardom.”

Nnamdiekedum:

“She made d vid n posted it 1st to get ahead of any amebo dt thought he/she could use such a vid for traffic.”

Julietsisqo:

“That na normal lagos life (when u don’t leave your home early to the airport)”

Interesting.

Davido hits streets on okada to celebrate uncle's victory

Nigerian singer Davido is perhaps the happiest person with the outcome of the Osun 2022 governorship election.

The singer's famous and favourite uncle, senator Ademola Adeleke aka dancing senator, finally won against governor Oyetola and is the next governor-elect of the state.

In a clip sighted online, Davido took to the streets with his cousin and dancing senator's son B-Red on a bike to celebrate their victory. PDP supporters joined the Adelekes on the street to celebrate.

Source: Legit.ng