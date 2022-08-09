BBNaija’s Daniella and Khalid continue to amuse viewers of the reality show including their fellow housemates in the house

Days after witnessing the two get busy under the sheets, Amaka gave Phyna a rundown of what went down and how they made her feel

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh at Phyna’s response about housemates refusing to own up about doing ‘things’ in the house

Two weeks into the Level Up season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show and housemates have gotten more than comfortable with each other, especially those in ‘situationships.’

Hours after Legit.ng reported that Amaka stayed up all night to watch Khalid and Daniella get ‘freaky’ under the sheets, she relayed her experience to Phyna.

Amaka gossips with Phyna about Daniella and Khalid's. Photo: @khalidanddaniella/@the_real_amaka

A video making the rounds online captured Amaka admitting that watching the two go about their romantic business also put her in the mood for something similar.

Responding to her, Phyna hilariously mentioned how Gold Circle packs continue to go missing in the house but housemates are refusing to own up about doing anything.

Watch the two speak below:

Social media users react

wilson_uz said:

"These 2 girls na them dey break things down for us to understand ."

iamsossy995 said:

"She open all her ears take hear sound track that’s the disadvantage of been noisy ."

danieletinosa said:

"Cndom dey reduce everyday nobody wan gree say dem dey nack."

amyshine0 said:

"No wonder she was seriously watching them. You enjoyed their knacking.."

tee__wardrobe said:

"E just be like when person dey watch b-film."

enibokun_mure said:

"Protect Phyna and amaka at all cost."

mandybless_enya said:

" Amaka oooo you for turn look the other side na."

Amaka breaks down in tears as she argues with Phyna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Amaka and Phyna had an intense moment which almost led to a messy fight.

The ladies yelled on top of their lungs as they argued their cases before Beauty and Bryan before Amaka eventually burst into tears.

Amaka noted that she has no influence outside the house and would love to get into the head of one person in the other house

Source: Legit.ng