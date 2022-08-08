New housemate Rachel who was introduced just before the eviction on Sunday August 7 is confident that she might be going home with the money

Rachel in a discussion with Allysyn, Adekunle and others said that having 5 ladies from Edo state means they wnd up with the money

As expected, the other housemates gave their input as Adekunle urged Rachel to win Head of House first

Sunday August 7 was a memorable day for both Bg Brother Naija housemates and viewers as two new housemates Rachel and Chizzy were introduced into the two houses.

One of the new additions Rachel already made herself comfortable with the old housemates as she had a conversation about winning with them.

Rachel is confident an Edo lady will win the show Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Edo babes are going home with the money

Equally from Edo state, Allysyn pointed out that they own the show and Rachel pointed out that they not only own it but will go home with the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Rachel's statement sparked reactions from the other housemates with Diana and Chomzy talking about her confidence.

Adekunle who was eating urged Rachel to win Head of House first and she replied that she would the following week.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

joys_closet_88:

"If only they knew"

_adorable_bee_:

"This girl go soon cast they will soon suspect her which on is i can’t play today till next week how she take know she go over talk now."

benny_ani:

"Do these housemates know that beauty was disqualified?"

hannah_bisi:

"Knowing low key that they can’t win the money "

ameboafrica:

"Meaning help us win HOH first so we no go fit stand on nomination table. "

_adorable_bee_:

"I can’t wait to see the shock on their faces when they see Phyna and Amaka still in the house while cyph is out :

9.icee:

"I like racheal already she’s bringing the beast slowly as it should be agent R."

Beauty gets disqualified from BBNaija

Big Brother Naija contestant Beauty Tukura shocked both her colleagues and fans after she verbally and physically attacked her boo, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy at the Saturday night party.

Despite having a strike, Beauty threw caution to the wind as she went on a long rant in the house and ended up physically attacking Groovy whom she eventually broke-up with with her wig.

To the shock of many, Biggie addressed Beauty's irrational behaviour before the live eviction show, and she got disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng