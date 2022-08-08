A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere, has also reacted to the trending topic of Daniella and Khalid caught in the act in the Big Brother Naija house

The reality star who took to his Twitter page to share his views told Nigerians to stop criticising the BBNaija Level Up housemates

According to Pere, all those criticising Daniella and Khalid aren’t better than them, and he said they should let the housemates be

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and Nollywood actor Pere Egbi also joined the conversation about two BBNaija Level Up housemates, Khalid and Daniella, making out in the house.

The duo of Daniella and Khalid had been quite close lately and were also rumoured to have slept with each other a couple of times in the house.

Pere defends Khalid and Daniella after freaky incident. Credit: @PereEgbi @DaniellaPetersU @BNnaija

However, their latest escapade stirred a lot of reactions online as they were caught on camera seriously doing stuff as they kissed and probably made love under the duvet.

Many Nigerians criticised the two housemates since clips from their time in bed went viral as they scolded them for being unable to stay celibate in the house.

Reacting to the critics and joining the conversation, ex-BBNaija housemate Pere took to his Twitter page to ask Nigerians to stop criticising Daniella and Khalid.

He particularly stated that Daniella must be protected at all cost as some people were already slamming her for the act and leaving the other party out.

He tweeted:

“Daniella should be protected at all costs! Bout time y’all stop castigating women who do this but give the men preferential treatments.”

The General, as he is fondly called, however, asked that Nigerians let them be as many of them criticising the housemates weren’t better than them.

“Nigerians stop criticising Daniella and Khalid! Self-righteousness! Just stop it. Let them be. You ain’t better than them.”

Check out his tweets below:

