Hours after BBNaija’s Beauty was sent packing from the house, a family member spoke up on her behalf

Beauty’s brother in a video making the rounds online maintained that she was simply acting a script in the house and she did so well

However, netizens were not entirely in support of what the brother had to say as they told him off

Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) Level Up edition recently had its first disqualification of the season and a family member of the affected housemate has spoken up.

Recall that some hours ago, Legit.ng reported that ex-MBGN queen and Level Up housemate, Beauty, was unexpectedly kicked out of the house.

Beauty's brother speaks on disqualification. Photo: @beautytukura/@tk_confidential

Source: Instagram

Big Brother had summoned the housemates minutes before the live show and announced Beauty’s double strike which eventually got her disqualified from the game.

Amid the drama from the sudden exit, Beauty’s brother, TK, in a solidarity video post shared on social media maintained that his sister was simply acting out a script.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, people should understand that BBnaija is showbiz and as such Beauty did all she could to give viewers interesting content.

He admitted that his sister might have pushed it too far while stressing that the programme is an adult show.

Watch TK speak below:

Social media users react

toniasavage said:

"You better lock her inside and teach her some manners. Rubbish content. Beauty without brains."

yoyoheartsss said:

"If you people like, don't help your sis for psychological help, be chasing cheap clout there and encouraging bad behaviors."

pretty_becky_official said:

"Instead of u to carry ur sister enter Hux advice her on how to control her emotions,u come here Dey cap el @ make we clap for u? I love beauty but she went too far Abeg..why not just focus on what u came for leave man first > she couldn't even pretend for a month u don Dey drag man nor nice na. u self check ham I'll miss her sha."

geishamandie said:

"I see it runs in the family."

mzz_thelmabee said:

"The day she misbehaves this same brother will tell her "Taa getout, you wen them drive commot for BBN house"

Beauty receives strike after fight with Illebaye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Level Up housemate, Beauty, received her first warning strike in the 2022 Big Brother Naija house.

This came as a result of the heated confrontation that happened between the ex-beauty queen and Ilebaye in which she removed the latter's wig.

Acknowledging her role in the heated incident, Ilebaye was issued a warning for not respecting Beauty's boundaries.

Source: Legit.ng