Things have started getting interesting on the BBNaija season 7 house as Sheggz and Bella sparked hilarious reactions online

Sheggz and Bella got personal with the latter asking her some personal questions, and she gave him cool answers that got the internet buzzing

Bella, who is from Anambra state, maintained that her Igbo mother will allow her to marry a Yoruba man

The relationship and dating talks fans love to watch in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) have started brewing in the new Level Up edition of the show.

The duo of Sheggz and Bella got people gushing with their lovely chats where the former inquired to know more about her.

Bella explained to Sheggz that she is a good cook who knows how to make local dishes, and she is from Anambra state.

When Sheggz asked her whether her parents will allow her to marry a Yoruba man, she said:

"My dad is late, but my mum will allow me married to anyone I love, she is really cool, not like all those typical Igbo mothers, as long as I love the guy and he has money she go gree. Igbos like money na."

Nigerians react to Sheggz and Bella's video

Fans of the reality show, most especially shippers, have reacted differently to the video of Sheggz and Bella.

Jen_dollll:

"This ship dey enter my eye ooh, better Anambra girl."

Iamkaybless:

"Yes igbo girls like money oooooo."

Arhjoahdc:

"Me enjoying watching Sheggz and Bella I love the vibe."

Beautymwale:

"Less than 24 asking abt marriage. Fake ships. This season am not investing in any ship no matter how stable it looks."

Official_king_prosper20:

"Awwwn ❣️... Bella was open enough to say it The way it is.... Money."

Nel_emperor:

"Money underline that word that's all I can hear....... As long as he has money."

