Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up star, Sheggz has apologised to his love interest in the house after calling her annoying during an altercation

Sheggz was in a fight with another housemate but was left angrier when Bella, his love interest in the house, supported the other housemate over him

During a conversation with Bella, he apologised to her and told her that no matter what she does to him, he would never disrespect her as a woman

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate Olusegun Daniel Olusemo has taken the time to apologise to his love interest in the house, Bella, after calling her annoying during a fight.

The pair were involved in a fight among multiple housemates during their drama rehearsals.

Sheggz apologised to Bella after their fight.

Source: Instagram

The fight started when Adekunle had referred to Benin, the capital of Edo state, as a village. His statement didn't go down with the Edo-born housemates like Diana and Chichi.

Sheggz in trying to play the pacifier got involved and told Adekunle he was wrong for making such a statement.

However, to his surprise, Bella didn't support him or the role he was trying to play which got him angry, and he called her annoying.

BBNaija's Sheggz tells Bella I’ll never disrespect you as a woman

Sheggz, in his apology to Bella, reassured his love interest that he would never disrespect her no matter what happens between them.

He said he has the emotional intelligence to set boundaries when he gets angry and not disrespect her when they get into fights.

The young man explained to Bella that the only reason he reacted the way he did was that Doyin had disrespected him and told him off.

Watch the full apology conversation between Sheggz and Bella below:

Netizens react to the apology by Sheggz

@finegirlsapphire

"In my opinion, he is a sweet n*gga cos not every n*gga gon’ take responsibility for their actions and apologize."

@myonestop_shopng

"The "washing and setting" wey Bro Segun dey do Bella ehn... omo i no wan follow chop inside this breakfast ooo."

@khrissie__

"Kiddwaya pro max."

@omosexy1415

"Bella nd Sheggz shey if I ship, you people will not disappoint my heart or make I dey my dey."

@lulu_whyte

"This isn’t beautiful to watch. Na wa o ‍♀️‍♀️"

