Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Hermes, during last night's round table discussion, explained his polyamorous relationship to his colleagues

The reality TV star said during the conversation that all three people involved in the relationship are in it by choice

Hermes also went on to note that despite being in a relationship with two different ladies officially, he is still allowed to date other women

The Big Brother Naija Season 7, the level-up edition, started over the weekend, and one of the unique characters already catching attention is Hermes.

He is the expressive young man that revealed he has two official girlfriends who both know about themselves.

Hermes clarified that he and his partners are in a polyamorous relationship of choice. Photo credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Last night, after the induction show, the housemates sat at a round-table to get to know each other.

During his introduction, Hermes spoke about his relationship and explained the way the relationship between himself and the two ladies works and how they maintain a polyamorous affair.

Freedom of choice in the relationship

The dancer went to note during the introduction session that he is allowed to be fair to his ladies, and the same freedom that applied to him on having more than one partner is allowed to them too.

The former Nigerian youth basketball player also affirmed with quite bold conviction that yes! he isn't single, but he is still allowed to date and be with more ladies apart from his two girlfriends.

Watch Hermes video below;

Reaction to Hermes' relationship explanation

@__neena__xoxo

"He's intelligent tho"

@fabulosgloria

"Year after year the men always turn out to be more interesting than the females. Beyond Amaka all the females are just there. Hermes is really worth the watch."

@mahoromarione

"Doesn't make sense to me."

@calbrynawty

"He is Smart I like him."

@bjbesin

"This guy got vibes."

Source: Legit.ng