BBNaija Level Up housemate Doyin has taken the bull by the horn as it regards her potential love interest in the house

Hours after an ugly altercation, Doyin and Sheggz had a sit-down to resolve their issues, and she used the opportunity to confess how she feels

Social media users heaped accolades on Doyin as they commended her for being bold and confident in shooting her shot

Love ‘ships’ are quickly taking shape in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up house, and fans are here for all the drama.

Hours after an altercation that involved Doyin telling Sheggz off, the two came together to talk about their issues and reach a peaceful resolution.

Doyin confesses feelings to Sheggz. Photo: @sheggzolu/@officialdoyin

Interestingly, Doyin, who has had her eyes on Sheggz, seized the opportunity to confess how she truly feels about him.

Doyin boldly said she would have loved to be in Sheggz’s space if he didn’t already have something going on with Bella.

“I really really really like you.. in fact… I have only stayed away from you because of your relationship with Bella… If you didn’t have that relationship.. I would have been in your space every time.”

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

e_samad said:

"I like how she told him straight…love the confidence."

zeezee_fab_n_glam said:

"She said wat she said at least she is been open."

pamtamkreationsevents said:

"I love you Doyin my pretty and fashionista babe."

itz156 said:

"The fact that she opened up is good...i love her confidence but this segun now will download everything to bella and the bella will start feeling herself ...if only they merge all the hms."

tashanajcm_ said:

"I love doyin ❤️.... opening up like that is something only a bold person can do❤️."

victoryy_igwe said:

"She's so bold, I loveeit! ❤️."

busta.bus said:

"Omo, shoot your shot gbaaa leleyi o.."

