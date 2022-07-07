Former BBNaija housemate JMK has contested the claim that the show was all about having special physical attributes

She opined that what a housemate has upstairs and the things he or she has to offer the viewers is what sells on the show

JMK also revealed to Legit.ng that she has no plans to delve into the showbiz world because, to her, “it is stressful”

Former housemate in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye season, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, better known as JMK, has refuted the claim that having some physical attributes like big bosoms and 'bum bum' are a plus to any housemate on the show.

According to her, if that was all that the show was all about, she would have made the top five and wouldn’t have left the show shortly.

It's not by 'assets', says Ex-BBNaija housemate JMK. Credit: @ms_jmk

Source: Instagram

The former season six housemate, who made this claim in a chat with Legit.ng, also revealed that she had no plans to venture into showbiz as she was fully into business.

According to the Kwara State-born lawyer, showbiz is very stressful. Even though she claimed she could still consider showbiz if the opportunity comes and it is life-changing.

JMK also believed that a lot of people have the wrong impression of her personality. According to her, they expected her to be the lousy type, who would be all over the place, but “I disappointed them totally,” she said.

“You have to get closer to me to get to know me better.”

On the revelations that came up at the show’s last reunion, JMK said they were shocking to her.

“It felt like I didn’t know the housemates at all. All of those revelations were shocking; I was oblivious to a lot of things that happened in and outside the house, so I didn’t expect most of the things I heard,” she said.

If she had the opportunity to go back on the show, JMK said she would only pray she went on the show earlier. She opined that going on the show later didn’t do her a lot of good.

Source: Legit.ng