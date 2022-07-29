The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games commenced on Thursday, July 28, and Nigeria was among the countries duly represented

A video from the event showed BBNaija reality star Mike Edwards flying the Nigerian flag as representatives of the country made their way into the stadium

The video has left many Nigerians gushing, with some hailing Edwards while others can't wait to see what the country's representative would win

The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games finally commenced on Thursday, July 28, amid excitement at the Alexander Stadium.

Nigeria is one of the countries that would be participating in the tournament and was duly represented during the grand opening.

Video shows Nigerian representatives making entry. Credit: @ebukauchendu

Source: Instagram

A video from the event showed the moment Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Mike Edwards was seen flying the Nigerian flag alongside some other representatives from the country as they made a proud entry into the stadium.

The reality star’s wife Perri shared the video on her page with the caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“A look of PRIDE…listen it was very different scenes 4 years ago for my husband. Happy to see him as the flag bearer for at the Commonwealth Games. It’s been a journey to this point. Very happy for you @aireyys you don’t allow nothing to stop you.”

See the video below:

Fans hail Mike Edwards

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below:

montytrackstar:

"This is pure gold Royalty tings!! Look pon God."

holuwatomilolah:

"I was so happy when I saw him on the Tv #manlikemike ."

deolafalayi:

"I have been a fan long before BBN. One love Mike Edwards ❤️."

extrakamso:

"Imagine the beauty even when we have Buhari as a president,make this man quick commot make we add peter let that smiling be real We all are faking smiles here."

chigo234:

"Proud of you MIKEY.They say after d show you will run back to London and never come back but see you repping naija. See ehn,anybody wey get problem with Mike get serious problem abeg. My unproblematic fav,stay blessed."

bankyofabuja:

"Beautiful country that they want to spoil for us, they will not succeed."

Mike Edwards' wife celebrates him on his 31st birthday

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Mike Edwards, was filled with a spirit of gratitude and appreciation to the lord as he witnessed another year on earth.

The Pepper Dem star clocked 31 on Sunday, July 11, 2021, and he was lovingly celebrated by those who hold him dear to their hearts.

The reality star’s wife, Perri, took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to her darling husband.

Source: Legit.ng